Highlights LB Eric Kendricks flips from 49ers to Cowboys, reuniting with ex-coach Mike Zimmer

Kendricks praises Zimmer's coaching, excited to play for Cowboys

The Cowboys' defense aims for redemption in 2024 after a big loss to Green Bay in the playoffs

During the free agency period in March, LB Eric Kendricks had originally decided to leave the Los Angeles Chargers, and sign a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He later backed out and proceeded to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys instead, reuniting him with his former head coach Mike Zimmer.

Many experts were confused by the move after Kendricks claimed that Zimmer created a "fear-based culture", when referring to his time spent playing under Zimmer for the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendricks recently spoke about his excitement about being reunited with Zimmer in Dallas, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Emotions were high. We're very excited. It's good to be back with him. I love his walkthroughs. I love the little ways he does things, the way he structures things, the level of detail, so I'm excited. I really am.

It seems like the former All-Pro is once again on good terms with Zimmer. Both will be huge factors in how the Cowboys' defense will perform in 2024. We'll see whether they can energize a defense that ended 2023 on an ugly note, after getting annihilated by the Green Bay Packers at home in the WildCard Round, 48-32.

Related Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer Looking To Focus On Development of 2023 1st-Rounder The Cowboys' defensive coordinator claims the team will prioritize the development of DT Mazi Smith in 2024.

What to Expect from The Dallas Defense in 2024

The group will look to bounce back from their devastating loss at home to the Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys' defense got off to a hot start in 2023, and has been one of the top defenses in the NFL for the majority of the last two seasons, under Dan Quinn, who took the Washington Commanders' head coaching job earlier this offseason. However, it's hard to ignore the amount of defensive talent that the Cowboys lost during the free agency period, especially on the defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Activity: Defense New Signings Re-Signed Departing Players LB | Eric Kendricks (LAC) DT | Carl Davis DT | Jonathon Hankins (SEA) CB | Jourdan Lewis DT | Neville Gallimore (MIA) CB | C.J. Goodwin DE | Dante Fowler (WAS) DE | Dorance Armstrong (WAS) LB | Leighton Vander Esch (Retired) CB | Noah Igbinoghene (WAS)

The Cowboys have high hopes and will be looking to get a lot of production out of second year LB DeMarvion Overshown, who was their third round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. Overshown turned heads during the 2023 preseason and appeared to be one of the defensive steals of the draft, before tearing his ACL in a preseason game against the Seahawks. The Cowboys' second level of defense will feature Overshown, Kendricks and Damone Clark.

The secondary will return the NFL's interception leader in 2024, Daron Bland, who had nine interceptions and returned five of them for TDs. Bland will be joined by All-Pro CB, Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL in INTs in 2022 (11), but suffered a torn ACL in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cowboys CB Daron Bland broke the NFL single season record for the most pick-sixes (5) during the 2023 season. The record stood for 29 years before Bland broke it on Thanksgiving Day against the Washington Commanders. Bland was drafted in the 5th round by Dallas in 2022.

Micah Parsons, Bland, Diggs, and Kendricks will be the leaders of the Cowboys' defense in 2024, and will look to repeat as NFC East Champions.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.