Referee Eric Lewis won't be officiating in the NBA finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and journalist Mark Medina has shared his thoughts on the situation with GiveMeSport.

Lewis is at the centre of an investigation as the ref is alleged to have used fake Twitter accounts to respond to fans criticizing himself and other NBA officials. It has now been confirmed by the league that Lewis won't be involved in the finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Lewis won't be reffing anytime soon

Currently, the NBA is investigating a potential violation of a rule that prohibits referees from publicly commenting on officiating matters. If Lewis is found guilty, he could face disciplinary action from the league.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Mark Medina explained that burner accounts aren't unprecedented for the NBA, but it's certainly new territory to have a case involving a match official.

"Welcome to the NBA and welcome to 2023. You never think that these would be stories but in these times that we're, in it is! And it's not unprecedented," Medina said to GiveMeSport. "Brian Colangelo, a 76ers executive, made a burner account where he criticized certain Sixers players, and defended the front office for his moves. Kevin Durant had made a burner account when he was defending his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder going into the Golden State Warriors and offered some critical comments about the Thunder organization, the roster, and head coach Billy Donovan, so it's certainly not unprecedented. But I think what's new is, the NBA has always expected officials to be out of sight.

"They don't want them talking to the press. The only time that they talk to the media is when there's a pool reporter, to explain if there's a controversial call, most notably, that may have been a factor in deciding the outcome of the game. But by and large, the NBA does not want the referees to speak out," Medina continued. "They also want to protect them as far as the sanctity of how the games are called and remove any perception that the games are influenced or rigged, and they also want to protect against the performance evaluation by the officials. They certainly hold referees accountable with reviewing tapes. Coaches submit reviews. They also evaluate NBA Finals and playoff assignments based off of performance."

Lewis' time as a ref

Eric Lewis is in his 19th season as an NBA referee and has officiated more than 1,000 games, as well as nearly 100 playoff games. He got the chance to ref his first NBA Finals in 2019 and was an official for the 2020 and 2021 finals as well.

However, Lewis has not reffed since May 16 during the Western Conference finals in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.