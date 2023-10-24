A former WWE Superstar who was released earlier this year has gone on the record and opened up about his friendship with Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

43-year-old Eric Young, who had a brilliant run over in NXT as the leader of the SAnitY, asked to leave WWE earlier this year after it was announced that Vince McMahon was returning to power. Young had signed on to work for Triple H, and was not a fan of Vince, which resulted in him requesting - and being granted - his release from the company.

Despite severing his ties with WWE, Young has opened up in a brand-new interview, talking about his positive relationship with Triple H. The former NXT star also says that the two remain in contact to this day, despite working for different promotions.

Eric Young and Triple H have a good relationship

Over the years, it has been well documented that Triple H and Young have shared a positive friendship. The current IMPACT Wrestling star signed with the WWE back in 2016 and joined the NXT brand. Triple H immediately put stock in Young, who has been known for his brilliant character work and awesome all-around ring style, for decades.

Young went on to form the successful faction known as SAnitY, who embarked on a great run in NXT. Sadly, that success did not translate over to the main roster. Young and the rest of Sanity found themselves lost very quickly, until their hype and momentum ultimately ran dry.

Young was originally released back in 2020 as part of the budget cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later went on the record talking about his release towards the end of 2020, stating that Triple H was the first person to call him and check in on him following his firing. EY stated that Triple H was unaware that he was scheduled to be released, and was clearly unhappy about the decision.

In a new interview with Haus Of Wrestling, Young noted that he still has a positive relationship with Triple H and the pair keep in touch on a regular basis. Eric stated that he is currently committed to IMPACT, which these days is run by another of his best friends, Scott D'Amore, but he threw in a 'never say never' in regard to a potential WWE return in the future.

I still have a very good relationship with Hunter; I was just talking to him a couple of days ago,” Young revealed. “I loved it. The truth is, I never wanted to leave NXT. I knew that the main roster was the destination, and that’s where you made money, and that was kind of the end goal for most people. But the truth was deep in my heart I never wanted to leave in the first place. So yeah, I absolutely loved NXT. The main roster was not the same experience. It was a very poor experience, probably my least favorite out of my 30-plus years in wrestling.

Eric Young isn't ruling out another WWE return

It goes without saying that Triple H obviously saw a lot of potential in Young during their time spent together in WWE's NXT brand. Last year, it was heavily rumored that he was scheduled to be a part of a new Bray Wyatt faction, but plans obviously went awry when the former WWE Champion was taken ill and later tragically passed away.

Given their friendship, and Young having a very creative mind and undeniable passion for the wrestling industry, it goes without saying that Triple H would probably jump at the chance to welcome the wrestling veteran back into the WWE family.

Interestingly, another two of Eric Young's friends and former "Team Canada" faction members, Bobby Roode and Petey Williams, are also currently signed to WWE as producers.

Related: 'Well respected' WWE name will 'never' wrestle again For now however, Young remains committed to IMPACT. It remains to be seen if Triple H can convince his friend to jump ship to WWE again somewhere down the line, but it looks likely that Young will have a producer role waiting for him under the wreastling icon's regime whenever he finally decides to hang up the boots for good.