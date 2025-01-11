We may only be less than two weeks into 2025, but it looks like Legacy Fighting Alliance has already delivered a Knockout of the Year contender.

Meet Erick Visconde, a Brazilian featherweight who actually lost his debut fight for LFA only nine months ago, but rebounded with a unanimous decision win in October to earn a shot at the LFA championship belt on Friday, January the 10th at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California, on UFC Fight Pass.

Visconde is renowned for being a finisher, as he's submitted six opponents, and is gradually building up his knockout wins, too. His knockout win, Friday, was arguably the best of the lot.

We Already Have a Knockout of The Year Contender

Erick Visconde pulled off an incredible spinning elbow to win the LFA title