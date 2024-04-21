Erik ten Hag admitted that his Manchester United players need to improve following their pulsating penalty shootout win over Coventry City, acknowledging that his stars 'threw' the game away against the Sky Blues after being 3-0 up at Wembley with just 20 minutes to go.

In one of the greatest FA Cup games of all-time, United looked to be running away with the game after going 3-0 up against Coventry within an hour and cruising to a Manchester derby final with rivals Manchester City having beaten Chelsea on Saturday evening. But a flurry of goals for the Championship side stunningly saw them level the game, and if it wasn't for VAR, win the game - with striker Haji Wright adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to Victor Torp's strike in the dying moments of extra time.

Regardless of the penalty win, it only papers over the cracks for United, with many seeing past their advancement to the final after a collapse against a second-tier side - and Ten Hag has addressed the critics by stating that his team must improve.

Erik ten Hag: "We Have To Improve"

The United boss faced the press after almost chucking away the lead

Speaking after the enthralling game against the Sky Blues, Ten Hag admitted the game was strange and that his players 'gave it away' - though he didn't question their mentality. He said:

"It was an incredible game, a strange game too. We had total control for so long and then gave it away in the last part of the game. We did show resilience to win the penalty shootout. We had control for 75 minutes and have to give Coventry a compliment for what they did in the last 15 minutes. "We have to improve. We talk a lot about this. First, you have to put yourself in a winning position but then you have to take it over the line. In these moments we are making mistakes and not keeping our responsibilities. We can't say this group doesn't have the right mentality because they showed character today, but in the final part, there was a lack of discipline. It's mixed feelings [within the squad]. We can be happy with the achievement, getting to the final, that's huge."

Coventry City vs Manchester United: How It Unfolded

One of the greatest FA Cup games in history took place at Wembley

The Red Devils knew a win over the Sky Blues would set up a second Manchester derby FA Cup final in a row with City having got the better of them in last season's Wembley showdown; and after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, it looked to be an easy road to the final once again.

Bruno Fernandes' strike made it 3-0 on the hour, and from there the game looked done and dusted. But Ellis Simms' close-range strike gave the Sky Blues a glimmer of hope and when Callum O'Hare's deflected strike looped over Andre Onana and settled in the corner of the net, there was a palpable sense of excitement in Coventry's ranks once again. Dramatically, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's handball inside the area in the final minute of normal time gave Haji Wright the chance to bury his spot-kick from 12 yards, and that he did - to set up extra time in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Coventry had ample chances in the added period. Haji Wright went through on goal but dragged his shot wide, Ellis Simms hit the bar, and they looked to have won it when Viktor Torp stabbed home with almost the last kick of the game; but VAR adjudged Wright to have been little more than an inch offside to send the game to penalties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's win means they have qualified for a record 23rd FA Cup final.

Casemiro was first up, taking inspiration from Bernardo Silva's penalty miss against Real Madrid in midweek by going down the middle, but Brad Collins was equal to it to put Coventry in the driving seat. However, after two successful penalties from both clubs, O'Hare's shot was saved by Andre Onana to level the tie after three penalties apiece and leave someone to be the villain.

That man was Ben Sheaf. The midfielder skied his penalty to give Rasmus Hojlund the chance to be the hero, and the young Dane's penalty was drilled beyond Collins to send United into the final against their bitter rivals and leave Coventry heartbroken when it looked like they had done the impossible to win the tie.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-04-24.