Highlights Erik ten Hag addressed the speculation about his Manchester United future after the game, asserting commitment to the project.

United triumphed over Man City in the FA Cup final, securing their 13th trophy of its kind thanks to goals from young stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Fernandes acknowledged the team effort after the FA Cup win, praising collective achiement while deflecting questions about Ten Hag's future.

After Manchester United’s most momentous occasion for a number of years, boss Erik ten Hag addressed the speculation around his Old Trafford future, insisting that he is "in a project", though he did concede the decision is ultimately out of his hands.

The Red Devils, courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, reigned victorious over their arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final - in order to secure their 13th trophy of its kind.

Related 3 Things Pep Guardiola Got Completely Wrong in Man City 1-2 Man Utd Pep Guardiola is often one step ahead of the curve, but that wasn't the case as Man City fell to defeat against Man United in the FA Cup final.

As one of the Premier League’s leading behemoths, the club have endured what can be considered a tumultuous campaign, having finished eighth in the league and crashing out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage.

Concerns over the Dutchman’s suitability to guide Manchester United back to sustained greatness have arisen at multiple points across the 2023/24 campaign, with reports even suggesting that he had been told of his sacking two weeks ago.

Erik ten Hag Addresses His Old Trafford Future

Dutchman delivered defiant message

Close

In the wake of the momentous occasion, Ten Hag’s post-match interviews were tainted by the mention of his job security. Both ITV and BBC Sport spoke about his team’s grit, determination and all-round performance - but they were majorly ruled over by talk over whether he is the man to continue the groundwork he has set.

When quizzed by ITV, who insisted that all Manchester United fans were keen to know, whether he’d still be the manager next season, Ten Hag insisted that, in his own mind, he has no doubt - but remained insistent that it’s not his decision to make.

“I don’t have a doubt but, of course, it’s not up to me. But I am in a project and when we came, we were absolutely on a low, we performed, we improved the squad last season. Two finals, we won the Carabao Cup.”

BBC Sport’s Gary Lineker also asked whether the 54-year-old’s incredible FA Cup final win would be his final game in the hot seat. Ten Hag responded by sending out a defiant message to those listening at home.

“I don’t know. The only thing I am doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players because this, for me, is a project. When I came in, I can say it was a mess. And now, we are better but we are, by far, not where we want to be.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season's FA Cup final is the first time that two teenagers have scored goals in thanks to Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo's strikes.

Equally emphatic in his press conference, the ex-Ajax chief suggested that winning two trophies in the same number of years wasn't bad and that should Manchester United no longer view him as the long-term boss, he'll go elsewhere to win trophies as its in his DNA. Per journalist Ben Jacobs, he said: “Two trophies in two seasons and three finals. That’s not bad. If they don’t want me any more, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies. That’s what I do.”

Bruno Fernandes Believes Ten Hag Deserves Praise

Club captain deflected questions over Dutchman's future though

After a true captain’s performance against this season’s Premier League winners, Bruno Fernandes was, too, was quizzed about Ten Hag’s future. Remaining coy about the situation, the 29-year-old insisted that everyone - including the manager - deserves the praise for their win at Wembley.

"We just want to celebrate. We just want to enjoy this moment, together with all the fans and the staff, including the manager - we all deserve this. All. That [Ten Hag's future] is not for me to decide. I am just a football player."

Ten Hag, despite the noise over his future, has reached back-to-back FA Cup finals in his first two seasons at the helm, winning one, while also securing a Carabao Cup last season. Should this be his farewell, he's certainly bowed out in style.