Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag are at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, respectively. The Australian head coach impressed in his first season in charge but narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot behind Unai Emery's Aston Villa, while United were underwhelming under the management of Ten Hag last year.

The Red Devils struggled to an eighth-placed finish in 2023/24, languishing 31 points behind their rivals Manchester City. Ten Hag won the FA Cup final against City, meaning he kept his job following a review from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS.

So far in the 2024/25 campaign, both teams have managed seven points from their first five games, leaving them six points behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Ahead of Sunday's important clash at Old Trafford, here is a complete guide to the head-to-head record between the two managers, analysing every game between one another.

Matches Between Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag So Far Date Competition Result Winner 19th August 2023 Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United Ange Postecoglou 14th January 2024 Premier League Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Draw

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

19th August 2023

Postecoglou's second game of the 2023/24 Premier League season was a home match against Ten Hag's United. It was an end-to-end affair, with both sides creating chances throughout the first half. Spurs and United hit the woodwork twice in the first 45 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes' close-range header the best chance.

Four minutes after the interval, Spurs broke the deadlock through a Pape Matar Sarr goal. United pushed for an equaliser but were unable to score past Guglielmo Vicario, who was in fine form. With only seven minutes to go, Ivan Perisic played a low cross in to the near post, which took a touch off Ben Davies before going in off United defender Lisandro Martinez. It was an entertaining victory for Postecoglou's side, with Yves Bissouma and James Maddison praised for their performances after the game, condemning United to their first loss of the season.

In an interview with Spurs' official club website, Postecoglou was full of compliments for his team's second-half performance. He said:

"They had to hang in there first half, but when you have a second half like we did today, that fuels the belief that the players will come into training and say: 'We want more of this.' Now it's up to me and the other coaches to keep encouraging them that this is the way forward for us, knowing that there will still be challenges and stumbles along the way, but that they keep that courage and bravery, because you have to be brave to play that way."

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

14th January 2024

Ten Hag came into this game seven points behind Arsenal and Spurs, who were fourth and fifth in the top flight, respectively. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was also in the stands for the first time since his proposed stake in the club, which was first reported in December 2023. He was spotted next to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and both would have been happy to see United open the scoring through Rasmus Hojlund after only three minutes.

Their lead didn't last long, though, with Richarlison grabbing the equaliser 16 minutes later. Spurs were the better team in the first half, creating the better chances, but Marcus Rashford scored against the run of play in the 40th minute to send the Red Devils in front at the break.

Spurs were level a minute after the interval, with Rodrigo Bentancur's powerful shot going past Andre Onana. Chances were few and far between in the second half, with United registering zero shots on target. They did have a golden opportunity to win the match, though, as Alejandro Garnacho's cross from the left-hand side found an unmarked Scott McTominay in the box. His header went over the bar, and both teams walked away from Old Trafford with a point. Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Ten Hag sighed:

"I am quite disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but you have to take it as it is. "The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything. The fans were behind us and I think it was a great game for everyone to see, not just Manchester United fans, because there was a great tempo to the game."

2024/25 Premier League Matches

When the pair will meet

The first clash between Ten Hag and Postecoglou in the 2024/25 season will take place on Sunday, 29th September. Both teams will come into the game having played midweek UEFA Europa League games at home. United will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente. Their record in the Premier League has been mixed so far, with wins against Southampton and Fulham but defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Spurs have also lost twice, against Newcastle United and their main rivals Arsenal. Postecoglou is unbeaten in two games against United, while Spurs are unbeaten in three against the 13-time Premier League champions in the top flight.

The two sides will meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 15th February. It is worth noting that the date and kick-off time might change for this match as it is likely to be selected for TV coverage.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 2024/25 Premier League Fixtures Match Date Venue Competition Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 29th September 2024 Old Trafford Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United 15th February 2025 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League

