Highlights Ten Hag has upset Old Trafford bosses by revealing details of their private discussions.

Dutchman has claimed club officials 'turned up on his doorstep in Ibiza' while he was on holiday.

Ten Hag is expecting to sign a new contract at United, but no deal has yet been agreed.

Manchester United bosses have been left furious after Erik ten Hag revealed details of the Ibiza summit that led to him continuing as manager of the Old Trafford club. The 54-year-old was enjoying a summer vacation on the Balearic island, when United officials unexpectedly turned up to hold talks regarding his future.

Ten Hag's position had been the subject of much speculation in the final weeks of the 20223/24 season, with rumours circulating that the Dutchman was set to be relieved of his duties after the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City last month. However, United's upset victory in the Wembley showpiece boosted Ten Hag's claims to remain as manager, ultimately leading new part-owner Jim Ratcliffe to decide to keep the former Ajax boss in his role.

The club were brutally honest with Ten Hag about the findings of their end-of-season review, though. Per The Sun, they admitted to having spoken to several other candidates for the job, including former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, before opting to stick with Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik Ten Hag won less than half of his games in charge of Manchester United across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, with 25 wins in 52 games (a 48.08% win percentage).

While United held nothing back in their conversations with their manager, Ratcliffe and his team had expected details of the meeting to remain private. That notion was shattered earlier this week, when Ten Hag appeared on Dutch television to reveal exactly what had been said between the two parties.

Ten Hag Revealed Full Details of Post-Season Meeting With Man Utd Bosses

Club chiefs had believed the talks would stay private

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS during their Euro 2024 coverage, Ten Hag openly admitted that United bosses had "suddenly shown up right on his doorstep" to discuss his future. He also explained that they had been transparent with him about speaking to other candidates, adding: "I don't think that is a secret."

Ten Hag also confirmed that he was expecting to sign a new contract at the 'Theatre of Dreams', but conceded that negotiations had not yet concluded regarding the length of any new deal - and that a formal agreement might be some way off.

"The conclusion is that we are going to sit down to renew the contract. We absolutely have to come to some sort of agreement. We still have to talk about that."

Those negotiations might well be slightly more awkward now that Ten Hag has outed how the club went about letting him know that he would be staying on as manager. Despite only owning 27.7% of the club, Ratcliffe has been tasked by the Glazer family with overseeing all football operations.

In addition to bringing in Sir David Brailsford as his right-hand man, the billionaire has also recruited Jason Wilcox from Southampton as a technical director, while football director Dan Ashworth and CEO Omar Berrada will be arriving from Newcastle and Man City respectively after completing periods of gardening leave.

For many fans, though, the man in the dugout is the most important at the club. The recent 'clear-the-air' talks with Ten Hag inevitably had to happen, but Ratcliffe would clearly have preferred that they not have been made so blatantly public.