Manchester United were beaten by Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening. United were looking to make it back-to-back wins after their brilliant comeback against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. However, they were unable to do so as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the City Ground.

Forest took the lead in the 64th minute through Nicolás Domínguez, only for Marcus Rashford to restore parity with 12 minutes remaining. The scores were not level for long, though, as Forest regained their lead shortly after through Morgan Gibbs-White.

Former United winger Anthony Elanga laid the ball off to Gibbs-White and his effort from just outside of the box went beyond Andre Onana and into the back of the net. United kept pushing for an equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, they were unable to find the goal they needed and thus Forest came away with the spoils.

Erik ten Hag blames injuries for Man United's poor form

United were without several key players for the game against Forest

The Red Devils were far from full strength for the game in the Midlands. United have suffered injuries aplenty this season, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund all unavailable for the game against Forest. Ten Hag bemoaned United's injury problems after the match, telling the BBC:

"We have to make our performances consistent and have to do better. A game is 90 minutes and we have to invest from the first minute on. We are hopeful that many players will be back in the new year and they will strengthen the team and the squad. "We know the reasons why it is not working. No team can deal with so many issues and injuries we have had. We should still have done better and we have depth in the squad. When you have so many injuries, the depth is not enough."

Erik ten Hag explains Kobbie Mainoo substitution

Mainoo was replaced at half-time

Kobbie Mainoo, United's 18-year-old wonderkid, was named in the starting lineup for the fourth successive game. However, despite impressing in the first half against Forest, he was replaced by Scott McTominay at the break. Ten Hag explained that decision as he said, per Manchester Evening News:

"He played a third game in a row in this week and that's tough, where he's coming from. I thought the energy was a little bit lower than the other two games this week, therefore we brought some new energy in. I don't regret it. "I thought Scott [McTominay] brought energy, I thought second half was much better our side. The first goal, when you analyse it good, we were downsized. Nothing to do with the central midfield there. "Second goal was a counter-attack where there was a miscommunication, we had players enough and the second part of it, in the first half there were some moments where Forest ran away. It's a good play but we should have tracked that."

What next for Man United

United will only play one Premier League game in January

United will only play twice next month. They are next in action on Monday 8th January when they travel to League One outfit Wigan Athletic for ther FA Cup 3rd round tie. Their only Premier League match in January comes on Sunday 14th when they host Tottenham Hotspur.