Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United looks increasingly uncertain following an awful run of form in recent weeks.

United are winless in their last five games in all competitions, dropping out of the race to qualify for next season's Champions League and only just scraping into the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag has persisted with a system that doesn't suit the players currently available to him, leaving United vulnerable in defence.

Erik ten Hag looks increasingly unlikely to be Manchester United's manager next season and his tenure arguably hit a new low on Sunday, as the Red Devils were almost dumped out of the FA Cup by Coventry City.

United have not won any of their last five matches, dropping out of the race to qualify for next season's Champions League as a result. United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and will drop to eighth if Chelsea beat Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Ten Hag has had to contend with a multitude of injuries this season but he is not blameless for the situation he finds himself in. Here are what we think are his biggest mistakes as United manager...

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United are only the second team this century to concede three goals in an FA Cup semi-final and still progress to the final. Hull City are the other team, having beaten Sheffield United 5-3 in 2014.

Persisting With the Wrong System

United are consistently overrun in midfield

A lot has been made in recent weeks of the amount of shots United have been facing and Coventry managed 18 efforts on goal at Wembley. In United's four Premier League games between their dramatic FA Cup wins over Liverpool and Coventry, they faced 107 shots (31 vs Brentford, 28 vs Chelsea, 28 vs Liverpool, 20 vs Bournemouth).

United are so vulnerable in defence because of how open they are in midfield. Ten Hag likes to play with a high press, utilising a 5-0-5 formation with United's three forwards and two most advanced midfielders pressing the ball, and the four defenders and one holding midfielder pushing up behind them.

However, because the central defenders currently available to Ten Hag (as well as Casemiro in the holding role) lack pace, they tend to sit back to avoid being caught out by balls over the top, leaving a huge gap between the two groups of five players.

So, when opposition teams manage to play through United's press, they very frequently find themselves with bags of space to run into and only Casemiro and the defence to bypass to get in on goal.

This system might work better with pacier players but United either don't have those players, or they are currently injured, so it's down to Ten Hag to adapt to the needs of the available players, which he hasn't been doing.

Signing Antony

A recruitment blind spot

Ten Hag does not exactly have an atrocious transfer record at United but it is not particularly great, either. The Dutchman clearly has a penchant for signing either players he previously worked with or players who previously featured in the Eredivisie.

Lisandro Martinez could probably still be classed as a successful signing, despite his injury struggles of late, while Andre Onana has come good after a really rocky start. The signing of Antony, though, remains a stain on Ten Hag's United record and, when all is said and done, he may well go down as the worst value-for-money signing in Premier League history. The £85m signing underwhelmed in his first season in England and he has been significantly worse this term, failing to score a single Premier League goal.

Blind Faith in Rashford

Last season's star has toiled all term

Marcus Rashford was a dependable source of goals for United last season, performing particularly well following the resumption of the season after the 2022 World Cup. There was a period in which he scored 17 goals in 19 games, including a winner over Manchester City, a goal in the Camp Nou and the opener in a cup final.

Rashford has flopped spectacularly this term and there is even tentative talk that this could be his final season at United. Alejandro Garnacho has consistently outperformed Rashford yet it is the Argentine who has regularly been brought off late on in games, much to the teenager's frustration. United fans will be keen to see more of Amad going forward following his memorable goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final and also a decent cameo against Coventry.

In-Game Management

Puzzling substitutions

One of the managers linked with the United managerial position, Gareth Southgate, is regularly questioned over his in-game management, and the same is true of Ten Hag. United have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, with seven of those coming in three of their last four games, against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool.

With United leading 2-1 against Liverpool earlier this month, Ten Hag replaced Garnacho with Sofyan Amrabat, gifting the initiative to Jurgen Klopp's men, who would go on to equalise minutes later. Garnacho was also brought off against Chelsea and Coventry with United in the lead and on both occasions they failed to see out victory.