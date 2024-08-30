PSR is a term that has massively dominated Premier League transfer window discourse this summer, with various teams selling youth prospects in order to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions. Manchester United are no different, with the Red Devils having moved long-serving midfielder Scott McTominay on to Serie A side Napoli for a fee of around £25million.

But Erik ten Hag has blasted the rules in place given that they put extra importance on getting rid of academy players to meet financial guidelines - before ruing the sale after admitting the Scotland star was 'so important for his team'.

McTominay has been a big player under the Dutch boss, scoring 13 goals in all competitions throughout his two-year tenure at Old Trafford before the pair parted ways. There has been vast turnover at United since Ten Hag arrived, but one constant has been the Lancaster-born star - and he has been a performative figure when called upon. But after his move to Napoli, Ten Hag has criticised Premier League chiefs - urging them to discuss the rules.

Ten Hag: PSR Rules Must Be Discussed

The rule has seen many youth players move on from boyhood clubs

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ten Hag held no punches when it came to discussing the rules in place that have prohibited his team.

Scott McTominay's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 6th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 4th Match rating 6.71 9th

The former Ajax man claimed that he didn't want to lose McTominay with United now short in midfield ahead of what will undeniably be a gruelling season, putting the blame on the questionable PSR rules. He said:

"I wouldn't prefer to lose him because he is Man United in every vein. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years. but unfortunately, it's the rules. We have to discuss the rules when you have to do sales. "And then obviously, homegrown players, academy players, they bring more value. That's not the right thing to do. But I think for everyone. For all parts, it's a good deal. For sure, he's happy with it. Of course for Napoli, [he's] a very good player, but also for us."

Man Utd Will Struggle to Replace McTominay

The midfielder had a unique knack of scoring important goals

McTominay has been a superb servant to United, having joined the club as a five-year-old after attending the club's development centre in Preston.

The Scotland international made his debut against Arsenal in April 2017 at the end of the season, before becoming a sporadic member of the first team - only gaining first-team status under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian's spell at the club began to take hold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has nine goals in 52 games for Scotland's national team

255 appearances and 29 goals later, McTominay has waved an emotional farewell as he ventures on a new adventure in Italy - but as Ten Hag says, his influence cannot be overstated.

Always popping up with key goals for the Red Devils, McTominay had a knack of being in the right place at the right time on the big occasion and with United failing to replace his credentials as a goalscoring midfielder who can play in the centre of the park and offer a physical threat, Napoli will be hoping that United's loss will be their gain as Antonio Conte looks to turn their fortunes around after a horror campaign last time out.

