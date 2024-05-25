Highlights Erik ten Hag's FA Cup final against Manchester City will be his last game as Manchester United manager.

Before he leaves, he criticised the British media for being overly negative and unable to analyse with facts.

Ten Hag has blamed injuries and unrealistic expectations for United's disappointing season despite previous success.

Regardless of whether he guides Manchester United to astonishing victory or not, the FA Cup final is reportedly going to be Erik ten Hag's final game in charge of the Red Devils, and he's seemingly going out with a bang, following a fiery interview where he slammed the British media.

The former Ajax man has been in charge of United for almost two years, but after a poor campaign this time around, it was recently reported that the team had already made the decision to show him the door after the FA Cup final match against Manchester City, regardless of the result. It's an unorthodox move and puts the manager in a very unusual position. His future at Old Trafford had been speculated on for a while, but now he knows he's going to be leaving, but still has the biggest game of the season to prepare for.

It was unclear how he'd respond to the move and the decision to leak the decision ahead of such a huge game. A pre-match interview with Voetbal International, though, gave some indication as he went on a huge rant about the British media and their coverage of United during his time with the club.

Ten Hag is Going Down Swinging

He believes the British press prey on United

Before he departs Manchester after the FA Cup final, Ten Hag wanted to make sure his feelings on the British media were out in the open as he accused them of being unable to analyse football with facts and claimed they were overly negative. He also accused them of being all about the money and using United to prove they were worth it.

"The pundits in England want to score, they want to show they are worth the money, and for that Manchester United is an easy pray. It’s the biggest club in England and possibly in the world. The club is either loved or hated, there is no in-between. "So when things go bad, they all start talking and talking with very big words. All this negativism from these so-called experts who don’t have the capability to analyze something with facts, but who prefer to attack people to make themselves look better. And these same people were the ones who gave me a pat on the back last year... Last year I was able to walk on water, this year I am the worst manager in the Premier League!"

It was quite the brutal put-down, but he wasn't finished there. Ten Hag then went on to talk about the situation at United this year, highlighting the injuries his team had faced, as well as the unrealistic expectations that surround the club in comparison to the rough reality at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eighth-place finish this year was their lowest since 1990 when they finished 13th in the first division

Ten Hag Claimed United Aren't Ready to Compete

He blames injuries for the team's issues this season

After finishing third in his debut campaign with the Red Devils, things have fallen apart quite drastically this season for Ten Hag and company. The Red Devils recorded their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League era, coming 8th and missing out on European football entirely. It's a stark contrast to the year that many expected for them, though. Having finished third last year, the general consensus was that the club would continue challenging towards the top end of the table, but Ten Hag is adamant that the side isn't ready for that.

"Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But still, they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that. We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied. "Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club, there was noise by saying I won only the Carabao Cup, lost the FA Cup Final and became 3rd. Well, then you have no sense of reality. Other clubs had a much better squad."

The manager then went on to blame injuries for his club's struggles this year. United's squad has been hit by a pretty ruthless injury crisis this year, with numerous key figures missing substantial time on the pitch, and Ten Hag was quick to point that out in the interview.

"The injuries have been really crazy. Not long ago I had to start my 15th (!) different centre-back duo of the season. I have had 33 (!) different defensive lines this season! Sofyan Amrabat had to play left-back 4 times. We have had injuries ALL over the pitch. Casemiro has been out for a long time. Rasmus Hojlund, the striker we bought, suffered from 3 (!) injuries and I can keep going on and on. This is the core story of our season.

"Tyrell Malacia didn’t play a single minute of football this season. In fact, he didn’t even spend a single moment out on the training pitch. We signed him as our back-up for Luke Shaw. Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the world. This guy is so good. But he has suffered a horrible injury at the start of his career and because of this, he will never be able to play 60 games per season."

Despite the issues and the fact that his job as United boss always seemed to be hanging by a thread, Ten Hag remains focused on the upcoming match against local rivals Manchester City and has even claimed that the Red Devils' higher-ups, INEOS, have previously made a point to tell him they wanted to keep him around.

"INEOS will change things in the club and certain projects have already started. Carrington will get be completely destroyed, a new training ground will come. Let me be clear. It has been bad. It has been crap. But despite everything, we are going to play an FA Cup Final. "They said they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild WITH me. This is what they told me directly."

Somewhere down the line, they clearly changed their minds on that notion, but considering United could still end the season with a major trophy added to their cabinet in the form of the FA Cup, Ten Hag could still go out on a high, despite the rough campaign.