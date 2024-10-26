Whenever Manchester United find themselves treading troubled waters, then it's a sure-fire bet that the latest episode of Erik ten Hag's egomania is only just below the surface tension. And with the Red Devils enduring their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, sitting 12th in the table with just three wins from their first eight games and without a victory after three Europa League games, it was time for the Dutchman to rear his ugly head once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only won once in their last 11 outings in European competition, with their last victory coming 12 months ago, at home to Copenhagen.

Ahead of a trip to London to face West Ham this coming Sunday afternoon, the under-duress manager has sensationally written off his team's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on September 29, pointing towards the red card captain Bruno Fernandes received as a reason to believe it essentially never happened.

It was the first time the club had suffered back-to-back home defeats by three or more goals since October 1962. However, that didn’t prevent the Dutchman from making excuses. "I deny and ignore the game against Spurs because we were down to 10 at 1-0," he told Sky Sports. "Then the red card was overturned, so I totally ignore that game."

"That is not a fair assessment to the team to take this into consideration, because we didn't have the chance to bounce back. "You see, this team is resilient. The team is determined. Brentford, two tough away games in Europe - this team has character and shows fighting spirit and determination to win games."

Responses to the press conference are riding a wave of jokes and blame. One comment said: "This man needs professional help," while another added: "This man's ego is completely out of control." A third user said: I would be scared to hear this if I was a Man Utd fan" and a fourth remarked: "Fully lost the plot this bloke."

His resilience comments come after also hailing 'good performances' against Porto and Fenerbahce in Europe, despite United blowing leads in both fixtures. And, to the naked eye of many onlookers to the Tottenham tie, United were second best for much of the game. They went 1-0 down through a goal from Brennan Johnson in the third minute of the match before Fernandes was shown red on the back of a foul on James Maddison.

After appealing the call to send Fernandes off, however, the red card was rescinded, and he was made available for selection for the next game. He was, meanwhile, sent off in the Europa League a game later. United have managed just one victory in their last seven matches, which was against Brentford at Old Trafford last week after they came back from a 1-0 deficit. They are set to face West Ham on Sunday as Ten Hag aims to alleviate the pressure on his position following United's 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.