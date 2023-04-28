Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils had a comfortable lead at half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

But United were unable to secure all three points.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for the hosts in the 56th minute.

Son Heung-min then struck the equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

There were no further goals as the two sides shared the spoils.

Erik ten Hag fumes at Man Utd's players after Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd

Erik ten Hag was not happy at all after his side threw away all three points in north London.

The Dutchman questioned some of his players' atttitudes in a fiery post-match interview.

Ten Hag accused some of their players of not giving their all.

"Some thought 90 percent was enough," said Ten Hag, per the Daily Mail.

"I know they are not robots and fatigue is an issue but you have to give it everything on every occasion. That is the basis.

"We took a bit of the gas off and that was our problem. I think it's been that for a few games where we are sharp and coming ahead and [haven't] kept it going.

"We are disappointed - we were 2-0 up. We had the chances to make it 3-1 which we didn't take."

Ten Hag added that United were not at their best and conceded that a draw in the end was a good point.

"We were not good over the 90 minutes, we did not play brilliant. After half-time, being up 2-0, we had to score another goal.

"We have to manage the game and keep the ball. Not give the ball away so easily, the goal was quite obvious.

"We have to block the crosses, we have to be proactive and come out and we didn't squeeze out. It was so easy for them, easy for them to score a goal."

"We need energy and we have to be ready for Sunday (against Aston Villa). But in the end, good draw."

What next for Man Utd?

United remain in fourth in the Premier League and six points above Tottenham in fifth.

The Manchester giants are next in action on Sunday when they welcome in-form Aston Villa to Old Trafford.