Erik ten Hag was not a happy man after his Manchester United side drew against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were looking to bounce back after being crushed by Liverpool last weekend.

But they failed to do so as they drew 0-0 with relegation threatened Southampton at Old Trafford.

Both sides had numerous chances but neither team were able to find the back of the net as the spoils were shared.

Erik ten Hag calls out the officials after Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

Ten Hag made his feelings clear about the officials following his side's draw.

Casemiro was given a red card for a high challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the 34th minute.

Referee Anthony Taylor only gave a yellow card but that was upgraded to a red card following intervention from VAR.

Read more: Casemiro left devastated after being sent off in Man United vs Southampton

Ten Hag questioned the decision to give Casemiro his marching orders.

The Dutchman also felt that United should have been given penalties in the first half: for a handball against Armel Bella-Kotchap and a foul on Bruno Fernandes. View his interview below...

VIDEO: Ten Hag says Man Utd 0-0 Southampton was 'influenced by the referee'

Erik ten Hag continues to question officials in post-match press conference

"What I think is the inconsistency, players don't know anymore what is the policy," Ten Hag said, per Manchester Evening News.

"We see it with Premier League yesterday: Leicester-Chelsea, the VAR is not coming on the line. Today, it's coming on the line. And then it's two penalty situations, but they don't come on the line. Especially the first one, it was clear and obvious handball so what is the policy?"

On Casemiro, he added: "Casemiro is across European games, over 500 games he never had a red card. Now he has two. Think about that. He plays tough but he plays fair. And also in this, he's playing fair, same as against Crystal Palace, so it's very debatable.

"Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough, but fair."

Man Utd return to action on Thursday when they travel to Spain to face Real Betis in their Europa League last 16 second leg tie.