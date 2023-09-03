Highlights Erik ten Hag claims officials used the wrong angle for the offside decision on Alejandro Garnacho's goal, insisting it was not offside.

Ten Hag also argues that Manchester United should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Rasmus Højlund and that there was a foul on Jonny Evans during Arsenal's winning goal.

Former referee Mike Dean defends the offside decision, stating the lines were placed correctly, contradicting Ten Hag's claims. Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal adds to their disappointing start to the season.

Erik ten Hag has sensationally claimed that officials used the wrong angle to adjudge Alejandro Garnacho offside during Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. With the scores at 1-1 in the 87th minute, Man Utd thought they had won when Garnacho raced clear to place the ball past Aaron Ramsdale. The away side and the United players went mental celebrating their late, late goal.

However, VAR said that Garnacho was offside as Gabriel stepped up to play the Argentine offside. It was very, very marginal but after the lines were drawn, it was evident that Garnacho hadn't actually timed his run to perfection.

If that was hard enough to take for United, they ended up losing the game in agonising circumstances. In the 97th minute, Declan Rice brought down Bukayo Saka's corner and his deflected effort beat Andre Onana at the near post. Arsenal rubbed salt into United's wounds when Gabriel Jesus went through on goal, sat Diogo Dalot on the ground and finished calmly.

From thinking they had won the match to losing the game 3-1. It was incredibly tough to take for Manchester United. And that was evident in Ten Hag's post-match interview on Sky Sports. The Dutchman came out fighting, insisting that VAR had used the wrong angle for the Garnacho offside decision. Not only that, he insisted they should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Rasmus Højlund and that there was a foul on Jonny Evans during Rice's winner.

"The performance was alright from us. I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us - then you don't win the game," Ten Hag begun.

"We needed a little bit more luck to win the game. It was not offside [for Alejandro Garnacho goal]. It was the wrong angle.

VIDEO: Ten Hag insists Garnacho's goal was ONSIDE

"It was then a penalty on [Rasmus] Hojlund and then we concede a goal that's a foul on Jonny Evans. It's so clear and obvious. You can say you need to finish your chances and that you shouldn't concede a goal after going 1-0 up. This is all true, but I was happy with the performance."

However, despite Ten Hag's claim, former Premier League referee Mike Dean insisted it was the correct call.

United will enter the international break in the bottom half of the table with just six points from their opening four matches. The Red Devils started the season with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford where the visitors can consider themselves extremely unfortunate not to be awarded a late penalty. But in their second match and their first trip to north London, United were battered and came away with a 2-0 loss against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham. They then found themselves 2-0 down in the opening four minutes at home to Nottingham Forest before coming back to beat their 10-men opponents 3-2. And they will now have to think about their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal for the next two weeks before they face a tough test against Brighton at Old Trafford on September 16. Oh and then a trip to Munich to face Bayern in their first Champions League group stage game. It's not going to get any easier for United.