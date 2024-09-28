Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be sacked before Christmas if their league position does not improve, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

It’s been a mixed start to the 2024/25 season for the Red Devils as they sit outside the top 10 in the standings with just two wins from their opening five fixtures in the Premier League. In midweek, they kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Dutch side FC Twente, following on from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

United’s two league losses came at the hands of Liverpool and Brighton, with the Merseyside club cruising to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, while Brighton scored in stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win at the AMEX Stadium.

Ten Hag ‘could be sacked’ in December

United’s league position must improve

lot can change in a few games, which is why Ten Hag must turn things around sooner rather than later, but the early signs have not been too encouraging and have seen Ten Hag placed under pressure for his job.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, if United are still 11th by December, the club’s executives will most likely be looking for a new manager. Ten Hag’s job has long been on the line, with widespread reports at the end of last season suggesting the club’s hierarchy were weighing up their options.

"I can only think that if United are still 11th by December, executives will be looking for a new manager."

However, United ultimately opted to stick by their man, and he extended his contract until June 2026 back in July. He has also been backed heavily in the transfer market with the additions of Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United's start to the 2024/25 Premier League season Stat: Games played 5 Wins 2 Draws 1 Defeats 2 Goal difference 0 Points 7

In Ten Hag’s two full seasons as United boss, the Red Devils secured a top four finish in 2022/23, but went on to finish eighth last term. Their involvement in the Europa League has only been possible due to their FA Cup triumph back in May, adding to Ten Hag's Carabao Cup success in his maiden campaign.

It’s not good news for Ten Hag

One name that has emerged as a potential replacement for Ten Hag at Old Trafford is former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter. The 49-year-old was one of the key driving forces behind the Seagulls’ rise in recent years, and his credentials earned him the job at Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

However, it was a short-lived spell as he spent less than seven months in charge. He hasn’t been in a job since, but says he’s ready to return to football – which could be bad news for Ten Hag.

Potter said in an interview with The Telegraph:

“I’ve felt ready to return for a little while. It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are, and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.”

All stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com - correct as of 28/9/2024.