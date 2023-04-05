Piers Morgan has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for selling Cristiano Ronaldo and signing Wout Weghorst – describing the decision as the "worst" in the history of football.

Morgan is one of Ronaldo's loyalist fans and the Portuguese star revealed all to the journalist in a shockingly open exclusive interview last year.

His scathing revelations, which included blasting former United teammates and Ten Hag himself, booked him a one-way ticket out of Manchester and towards Saudi Arabia, where he signed for Pro League side Al Nassr.

But while Morgan is often biased towards Ronaldo, his criticism in this context has been shared by many others, including fellow United supporters.

Indeed, given Ronaldo's proven record as a goalscorer wherever he's gone, in contrast with Weghorst's underwhelming statistics - does Morgan have a point?

What did Morgan say about Ten Hag?

Ronaldo has certainly found his feet at Al Nassr and scored twice for his new side in their 5-0 thrashing of Al Adalah on Tuesday.

While the first of these came from the spot, the second was a delightful finish that was somewhat reminiscent of prime Ronaldo.

Check out the goals below:

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's goals vs Al Adalah

Sharing a clip of Ronaldo's second goal, Morgan tweeted: "Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history."

It might sound harsh, but Weghorst has managed just two goals in 19 games since joining United in January.

For a period, many fans praised his unwavering work ethic but in recent weeks – his failure to convert numerous changes has led supporters to lose their patience.

In contrast, Ronaldo has scored 11 times in 11 games for Al Nassr and registered two assists.

Is Weghorst good enough for United?

It's worth noting that Ten Hag didn't have much of a choice when it came to Ronaldo's exit.

After the comments the Portuguese forward made against the club, it was only ever heading one way.

But is Weghorst an adequate replacement for one of the best players of all time? The jury is still out.

Despite his recent struggles, Weghorst has been fiercely defended by Ten Hag.

"I think with Wout, we are quite successful. I think that’s the evidence. That’s what I can say about that," he said.

"I am happy with Weghorst because he’s doing a great job for this team".

It's clear he still has the backing of his manager for now, but with Anthony Martial returning from injury, Weghorst will have to find goals fast if he is to keep his place in the team.