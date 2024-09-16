Shaka Hislop has aired his surprise that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag didn't start new signing Manuel Ugarte in their 3-0 win over Southampton - with the notion that it will be tougher to bed the star in for more difficult games throughout the rest of the campaign.

Ugarte joined United on transfer deadline day from Paris Saint-Germain, and began his stint at Old Trafford with a debut from the bench on the south coast on Sunday. Coming on with 20 minutes to go, United's second Premier League win of the season was almost wrapped up upon his introduction - and that became a formality when Jack Stephens was sent off just moments later. Minutes in the bank for Ugarte are vital if he is to start in the future, but Hislop has questioned Ten Hag's decision not to play the 23-year-old from the off against a weaker opponent.

Shaka Hislop 'Doesn't Get' Ten Hag Ugarte Omission

The Dutchman left the Uruguayan out of his starting XI

Speaking on ESPN FC's YouTube channel after the win vs Southampton, Premier League cult hero Hislop stated that not playing Ugarte was a slip-up from Ten Hag, who needs to bed him in for the 'easier' games so that he is ready for the tougher top-flight fixtures. He said:

"For me, why not stick Ugarte in? You're not going to go long-term with [Christian] Eriksen, you're not going to go long-term with Casemiro, and it's about a weaker opponent in Southampton - which they were. "I don't get it. And the reason to say I don't get it is to start the season, he brings in [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Matthijs] De Ligt. He starts with Mazraoui with no question, and I'm not on the training ground so I'm not exactly seeing that Ten Hag is seeing. "But if you're willing to throw players straight in - and those two signed days before the opening day of the season or the Community Shield - go ahead and throw those players in. "You've got Southampton away, throw them in at the deep end and just let him bed himself in for a slightly tougher test in Crystal Palace. And then whatever else is to come. I just don't get the kind of reluctant to take that gamble."

Ugarte Could Be One of Ten Hag's Best Signings

United need a new enforcer in the central midfield over Casemiro

Ugarte is the latest part of a huge INEOS rebuild that fans will hope to see them shift away from signing high-profile players on big wages, to younger players with pedigree and huge upside potential on lower salaries.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Assists 2 =11th Passes Per Game 53 10th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are the two main examples of this, whilst Noussair Mazraoui came in as a cheap alternative for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leny Yoro signed as a prodigy centre-back who will likely be with the club for years to come.

Ugarte was a Casemiro replacement, with the Brazilian having massively declined over the past two years with the Red Devils - and the expectation from Ten Hag and INEOS will be that the Uruguay international can strut his stuff in the Premier League alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park, to give United the foundations to create more attacking chances and stop leaking goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has already made 201 club appearances at the age of just 23.

If they can work in tandem and United start shooting up the Premier League table, then Christian Eriksen will likely only play a bit-part role for the club - though for the long-term, that is the best solution, given that there is almost 10 years separating the pair, despite the Dane's quality.

