Highlights Manchester United have been linked with three more players which would allow Erik ten Hag to create his dream starting XI.

United have already signed four marquee names including Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro.

Further recruitment in midfield and attack could follow, as United have been linked with Barcelona's Raphinha.

Old Trafford hosts the opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as Manchester United host Fulham. It has been a turbulent few months for the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag's future up in the air until he secured a contract extension before the start of pre-season.

Despite Leny Yoro's injury, the Theatre of Dreams can still expect to see Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in action for the first time as part of a new look United team. However, with the Manchester outfit linked with another three signings, Ten Hag may be able to field not only his dream XI, but also a side that could compete at the very top of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's Dream Manchester United XI Position Player GK Andre Onana DEF Diogo Dalot DEF Matthijs de Ligt DEF Lisandro Martinez DEF Luke Shaw MID Frenkier De Jong MID Kobbie Mainoo MID Bruno Fernandes ATT Raphinha ATT Ivan Toney ATT Alejandro Garnacho

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

The entirety of the back five that the 54-year-old would dream of selecting is already at the club. However, just 80% of them will be available from the get-go on Friday night. The Dutch coach maintains faith in Andre Onana and will be hoping a higher defensive line will allow the Cameroonian to excel in his sweeper 'keeper role. Diogo Dalot was one of United's most consistent performers last season and has the hallmarks of being a future captain at the club.

A centre-half partnership of De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez is bound to have those in the Stretford End bouncing up and down with excitement. The quality of this duo also takes the pressure off wonderkid Yoro, who will be allowed sufficient time to develop once he recovers from his broken metatarsal.

Then there is Luke Shaw. When fit, the Englishman is in with a shout at being the best left-back the league has to offer. However, as is always the case with the former Southampton youngster, it is a case of if he is fit. Shaw has not played a game for United since February and with the 29-year-old expected to be out for a month with a calf injury, it gives new signing Mazraoui the chance to lay down a marker until his teammate is back.

Midfield

Frenkie De Jong, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes

Until Ten Hag either leaves Manchester United or is sacked, the links to a potential reunion with Frenkie De Jong will continue to persist. The highest-paid La Liga player was clearly his former manager's number one target from the moment he walked through the doors at Carrington, but three summer windows later, a move has never materialised.

That hasn't stopped talk of a move being a hot topic given Barcelona's financial struggles and the player's gigantic wages. If the opportunity ever arose, one would have to imagine that the United head honcho would jump at the chance of making De Jong the partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the Manchester United midfield. The 19-year-old has already established himself as one of the most important members of the first team squad after just less than a year of being in the senior ranks.

Ahead of them is the unsurprising inclusion of captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese star has looked back to his best form in recent months, so it will please United fans to no end to see him putting pen to paper on a well deserved contract extension. While the other two behind him offer support and creativity for deep, Fernandes would be allowed to focus on where he is most dangerous - in the final third.

Attack

Raphinha, Ivan Toney, Alejandro Garnacho

Of the ideal front three, only Alejandro Garnacho is currently a Red Devil. That means there is no room for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho on the left-hand side, with the Argentinian youngster showing maturity and consistency beyond his years to earn the trust of his manager.

On the opposite flank, there is room for an improvement. Amad Diallo is ready for a big season, having impressed on tour during the summer. The Ivorian appears to have usurped Antony, whose career in England appears to be hanging on by a threat. Replacing him with another Brazilian in Raphinha, who has proven to be a success in the Premier League already, seems like a safe bet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has scored fewer Premier League goals in his last 51 appearances than in his first three.

Down the middle, it is crazy to think that no one has picked up Ivan Toney when the Englishman seemed destined to leave Brentford. However, Old Trafford may be the perfect destination for him. With Rasmus Hojlund still developing and Joshua Zirkzee openly admitting he's not an out-and-out number nine, Toney provides goals aplenty, an area of the game that United have routinely struggled in under Ten Hag.