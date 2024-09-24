Erik Ten Hag has dropped a major update on the fitness of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw following his hamstring injury, and it isn't good news for fans.

The England international missed the end of last season with a hamstring problem but still travelled with the Three Lions to Euro 2024, where he recovered to feature in the knockout stages before starting in the final as Gareth Southgate's side lost in the final again.

But Shaw returned to Carrington in the summer and suffered another hamstring problem in his first week of training which has left him unavailable so far this season, and the manager has now shared when he expects to have the former Southampton star back in his selection thoughts.

Shaw Could Return After International Break

Yet to feature since the Euro 2024 final

Shaw was initially pencilled in for a return after the September international break, alongside Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund who also picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

But while the Dane returned to action in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, Shaw is still not back in training and according to Ten Hag during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League clash with FC Twente, he may not return until the middle of next month.

So far this season the Red Devils have used Diogo Dalot at left-back while young midfielder Toby Collyer featured on the left hand side of the defence during the EFL Cup win over Barnsley.

Noussair Mazraoui is also capable of playing in that position, while long-term absentee Tyrell Malacia is closing in on a return to action after 18 months out due to a serious knee injury. Experienced defender Jonny Evans was also forced to fill in during the win over Southampton with Shaw's absence causing a few issues for the manager.