Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed his plans for Manuel Ugarte to make his Premier League debut against Southampton this weekend.

The Uruguay international moved to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day after a summer-long pursuit, with INEOS finally agreeing a deal worth a total of £51million including add-ons for their top midfield target.

The 23-year-old was unavailable to make his debut in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool after his registration wasn't processed on time, but Ten Hag suggested he wouldn't have played anyway as he was lacking fitness and match sharpness. But that now looks set to change after the international break.

Ugarte Set to Feature Against Southampton

He played twice for Uruguay during the international break

Ten Hag told reporters after the defeat to Liverpool that it could take weeks or even months for Ugarte to be fully fit after only having a partial pre-season with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, however he showed he is ready to go while with Uruguay.

Ugarte started both games during the break for Marcelo Bielsa's side, playing for 169 minutes over the two games as they claimed two clean sheets in fixtures against Pararguay and Venezuela, with the holding midfielder putting in some excellent performances and earning rave reviews.

And speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday's game, Ten Hag confirmed that Ugarte is in contention to be selected to make his debut.

"Manuel Ugarte, I think we all have seen he played for Uruguay. He returned this afternoon, he was the only player who returned today. "All the other players returned yesterday, so he is available for this game."

Manuel Ugarte stats v Paraguay (6/9/2024) Minutes 79 Tackles 5 Aerial Duels 3/4 Ground Duels 9/12 Passes 52/60

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that the former Sporting CP star was in line to make his debut after his performances on international duty unless the travel had a negative affect on him this week, which has now been confirmed.

Man Utd Eye £220,000-per-week Rabiot

Premier League move looks unlikely currently

With the addition of Ugarte to the midfield, Manchester United's options in the middle of the pitch are stronger than they were but after losing Scott McTominay to Napoli they are still eyeing potential reinforcements.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that France international Adrien Rabiot is a name that Old Trafford bosses like, and the fact that he is a free agent means talks can continue despite the transfer window being closed in England.

However, his wage demands of around £220,000-per-week have made it unlikely that a move to the Premier League materialises currently. Arsenal and Newcastle are also interested in a deal for the former Juventus star, who left the Italian giants when his contract expired in the summer.

On top of his excessive wage demands, Premier League chiefs are worried about how long it would take for him to get up to full fitness after an entire summer without a club. There is also interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, and a move elsewhere on the continent is currently seen as more likely for the 29-year-old.

Stats courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/9/2024.