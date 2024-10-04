Erik ten Hag's post match comments following Manchester United's 3-3 draw with FC Porto have not been received well by fans of the Premier League club. The Red Devils have suffered a particularly poor start to the 2024-25 campaign. In 10 games across all competitions to start the season they've only won three games and find themselves winless in the Europa League while also sitting 13th in the Premier League table.

As a result, Ten Hag has found himself under pressure that's increasing with each passing match. He's currently the favourite to become the first manager in the English top flight to be sacked this season and performances like the one United had against Porto aren't helping his case.

After storming to an early 2-0 lead through goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils collapsed and the Primeira Liga side turned things around to take a 3-2 lead. Things went from bad to worse for United when Bruno Fernandes received his second red card in as many games, but Harry Maguire ultimately spared their blushes with a last-minute goal to secure a point. It was a disappointing evening and Ten Hag's comments afterwards have only added to the Old Trafford faithful's frustrations.

Ten Hag Asks Fans to 'Trust the Process'

They weren't impressed with the manager's interview

After another disappointing result, Ten Hag spoke to the press after the match and called for United fans to wait until the end of the season before they judged the club for their results. Having been asked whether he thought the result and the performance would give the supporters faith in him and his ability to lead the team to success, the former Ajax boss claimed it was a process, but they would get there in the end.

"We will get there. Don’t judge us in this moment, wait until the end of the season. I said the same last season. We’re in a process. We will improve. We now have two seasons where we achieve finals... Just wait. We have to develop and progress this team. We will work and we will continue. We will fight. You will see the spirit."

It's safe to say that the manager's comments didn't go down well with the club's supporters. Shortly after the interview, they flocked to social media to share how they felt about what he'd said. One supporter outright called for his job, saying: "He should be sacked immediately." Another fan heard the manager ask to be judged come May, but doesn't think he'll be around then as he said: "You’re not making the end of the season, pal."

One fan blasted Ten Hag for his comments, saying: "I’m sorry but that’s not the level at United. There are thousands of reds that would’ve spent hundreds to be there tonight, like we were on Sunday watching that disaster. At one of the biggest clubs in the world, you can’t turn round and say 'today doesn’t matter'. Everyday matters." Another was a little more to the point and simply said: "He's actually pathetic."

Ten Hag Explains Why He Subbed Rashford at Half-Time

Fans were baffled Rashford didn't emerge for second half

In the first 45 minutes, Rashford was head and shoulders above his teammates on the pitch. With a goal and an assist during the first half, he was on fire, but then Ten Hag surprisingly decided to substitute him at half-time and replace him with Alejandro Garnacho. The 54-year-old was asked to explain his reasoning for taking off his best player.

"We have to rotate. Garnacho, we didn't start him. He had a great game on Sunday, so we subbed them. On Sunday again, we have another hard game, a good game. So we need players to be available and to be fresh. We want fresh players on the pitch on Sunday."

His reasoning did little to appease United fans, who voiced their frustrations via social media. One supporter posted: "Sack him now. He was our best player, and you took him off for nothing. We've got our rivals praying we win so he can keep his job. This club is irrelevant now. A filler team in the league and Europe." The decision to take Rashford off was the final straw for another fan, who said: "I have backed the guy through the worst of times, but I cannot support decisions like these. Villa Park will mostly be his last match in charge."

One more supporter outright called for his job, saying: "He should be sacked for this alone."