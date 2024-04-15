Highlights Erik ten Hag is having conversations with INEOS about the long-term project at Manchester United.

INEOS want to see positive results in the final weeks of the season to evaluate ten Hag's future.

The former Ajax boss is under scrutiny due to disappointing performances and INEOS might be considering a change in the dugout.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after an inconsistent campaign, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future, suggesting that the Dutch tactician is having conversations about the long-term project with INEOS.

The former Ajax boss has come under heavy scrutiny at times this season, and their disappointing performance away at Bournemouth brought further question marks around whether he's the right man for the job in the long term.

With INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving earlier this year, they've already made some major changes behind the scenes, and they might be looking to make an alteration in the dugout ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Erik ten Hag Under Pressure at Man Utd

A host of managers have been linked with the job

Speaking in his daily briefing, Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on the future of ten Hag, suggesting that INEOS want to see positive results over the next few weeks...

"But of course many of you have been asking me about the Erik ten Hag situation - what I can say is that Ten Hag has been honest with what he’s saying in public about having positive talks with co-owners INEOS. This is the reality - Ten Hag is having conversations with INEOS about the project and about the summer ahead. This was also the case earlier in the season, when Ten Hag spoke with the board and approved the decision to sign an important centre-back in 2024. But, of course, results are crucial. Even if Ten Hag has had a positive involvement so far, INEOS of course want to see something positive on the pitch in the final weeks of the season, for example in the FA Cup."

As mentioned, ten Hag has come under some heavy criticism so far this term, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently suggesting that some of the tactical displays he sees from United are 'strange' and 'baffling'. It might be a worry for ten Hag to continuously see managers linked with the job, despite him still being in his position at Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are admirers of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who was previously at the club in a coaching role. The 37-year-old is currently doing a superb job with The Tractor Boys, hoping to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

Sources have also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter would be interested in taking over from ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are mulling over whether to go in a different direction, and Potter is waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

Man Utd Will Consider Zinedine Zidane

Ruben Amorim could also be an option

Journalist Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could be considered by the United hierarchy, while Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim is also being monitored. The reliable reporter has also confirmed that INEOS admire Potter.

Despite the links to a host of managers, it certainly doesn't mean that ten Hag is heading through the exit door. INEOS will be succession planning in case they opt to make a decision so they are not left scrambling around for a new manager.