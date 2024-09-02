Erik ten Hag didn't take too kindly to a reporter listing all of the mistakes that Manchester United made during their Premier League encounter with Liverpool. The Red Devils welcomed Arne Slot's side to Old Trafford on Sunday evening, but were comfortably brushed aside by the Merseyside club who walked away from the Theatre of Dreams with a 3-0 victory.

A brace from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah's third goal of the season so far were enough to bag all three points and continue Slot's 100% win record in the Premier League following his appointment this summer. The former Feyenoord boss showed great insight after the match and broke down how exactly his side were able to overcome United with such ease. It was a fascinating interview and fans online loved it.

Ten Hag's post-match conversation with the media went rather differently, though. Speaking to the press after the game, he was asked by a journalist whether he thought United's issues came down to the players themselves or whether it was more related to the coaching staff and his response wasn't pretty.

Ten Hag Asked a Journalist to Explain What Mistakes United Made

He then referenced his side's FA Cup win

After revealing that he wasn't too concerned by the 3-0 loss and still fancied his side's chances of lifting another trophy this season, Ten Hag was asked what made him confident that the players were the issue and it wasn't down to his coaching. He then asked the journalist who posed the question to explain which mistakes his side had made against Liverpool.

The reporter then highlighted how they constantly gave the ball away in dangerous areas and played out of the back to their own detriment. He also mentioned the Liverpool counterattacks that repeatedly left United outnumbered. The former Ajax manager was defiant in his own response.

"You are sure? I don't think so. Otherwise you wouldn't win trophies as we did. You wouldn't beat big opponents, so I'm sorry for you, I have another vision."

Having alluded to his side's FA Cup success last season, the journalist pointed out how United almost lost to Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals. Ten Hag's response was to mention that after Manchester City, his side had won the most trophies in English football following his appointment. While he didn't back down, his response will have done little to encourage the Old Trafford faithful after a disappointing start to the season.

United Have Struggled Early in the Campaign

They've already dropped six points

After a promising summer transfer window where United did a solid job bolstering their squad, things haven't paid off on the pitch. After a slightly unconvincing opening day victory over Fulham, in which the Red Devils squeaked past their opponents with a late Joshua Zirkzee winner, they've since lost two on the bounce.

First, they went to the American Express Stadium, but were undone by an injury-time Joao Pedro goal to lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. They followed that up with the 3-0 loss to Liverpool and less than a month into the campaign, it's safe to say that Ten Hag's odds at becoming the first manager sacked in the Premier League this season have gotten significantly stronger.