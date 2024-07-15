Highlights Erik Ten Hag criticised his Manchester United players for a poor performance and lack of fitness in their pre-season loss against Rosenborg.

The Dutchman slammed his team's standards and demanded an improvement moving forward.

The squad will continue their pre-season games against Rangers on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has torn into his players after their first pre-season game of the 2024-25 pre-season. The Red Devils traveled to Norway without many of their international stars, where they lost 1-0 to Rosenborg thanks to an added-time winner by Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm.

With new members of the backroom such as Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth watching on, United were well off the pace, even with stars such as Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Mason Mount starting the first 45 minutes. At the end of the game, Ten Hag, who perhaps feels more empowered after signing a new contract in recent weeks, did not hold back with his thoughts on what he saw.

Ten Hag Slams the Standard of United's Performance

The Dutchman challenged his players to perform better

Speaking to MUTV in the aftermath of the exhibition, Ten Hag didn't mince his words when asked for his opinions of the game, with the 53-year-old criticising the standards of both his senior and youth players:

"The result is not secondary and of course we play pre-season but at Man United there is a standard you win games, definitely not lose games. "If you can't win games, don't lose like we did in the end, the last second of the game. Of course the performance is more important and the performance was below standard.

"We can talk everything good about what is bad but I am not that guy. This is not the standard for top football. Top football you have to achieve much higher standards and it starts with every individual making sure you're fit.

"I know you can't be match fit in this moment and you need these games. I know we play against an opponent in their league who have a much higher fitness level but still. We are Man United and players from Man United, a team from Man United, should perform much better."

It was an abject display from the 20-time champions of England, with only one effort on target coming in a first half that included the likes of Mount and Rashford. They will certainly need to up their levels if they are to hit the ground running when the Premier League resumes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Euro 2024 was the first tournament that both Rashford and Mount have missed since making their international debuts.

Manchester United's Remaining Pre Season

The Red Devils will need to show marked improvement

United's traveling party will return to Manchester for more training before flying out to Scotland ahead of their friendly against Rangers at Murrayfield stadium. It is believed that the returning Jadon Sancho will be part of the group who features at the weekend.

This will be followed by a pre-season tour of the United States, where Ten Hag's men will face off against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool with new manager Arne Slot. They will then make a trip back to Wembley Stadium for a repeat of the FA Cup final as they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield. This will be their last warm up fixture before starting their Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on the 16th August.