Highlights Manchester United sealed passage into the FA Cup fourth round with a routine 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a brilliantly taken right-footed shot, before Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial penalty in the second half to seal the win.

Despite United's win, Roy Keane criticized Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Manchester United sealed passage into the FA Cup fourth round with a routine 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium as the pair rounded off an entertaining schedule of third round fixtures on Monday night.

Erik ten Hag’s side took control from the off but had little to show for their early dominance with many chances going astray, most notably from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay. It was, however, defender Diogo Dalot who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a brilliantly taken right-footed shot.

The pressure from the Premier League failed to wilt as the pair emerged from the tunnel for the second half, and they grabbed their second goal of the affair after being, perhaps controversially, awarded a chance to double their lead from the spot kick in the 74th minute.

Liam Shaw of Wigan fouled captain Bruno Fernandes with the smallest of touches and the man in the middle, Anthony Taylor, deemed the offence to be one worthy of a Manchester United spot kick. Fernandes duly slotted his penalty home to notch his sixth of the season and put the tie out of sight.

Related 10 biggest talking points from FA Cup Third Round Patrick Bamford scored a worldie, Liverpool somehow beat Arsenal and Newcastle cruised past rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup.

Ten Hag pleased with emphatic win

The Dutchman believed his side could've scored more

While Ten Hag will be pleased with his outfit’s overall performance and subsequent progression into the next round, eyebrows have certainly been raised over the Red Devils’ potency – or lack thereof – in front of goal. On whether his men should've scored more, the former Ajax boss believes that they should have made more from their five or six 'very good chances'.

"Oh, definitely. In the first half I think we created five or six very good chances. I think it was very good football. We should have taken more, but if you don't score you have to stay focused, and I think we did that tonight."

Luckily for the Dutchman, their wastefulness in front of goal was not punished by Shaun Maloney's side as Andre Onana and his back line walked away with a clean sheet. That said, when quizzed why so many chances were missed by the Red Devils, Ten Hag was unable to give a definitive answer.

"I don't know. You can't always say why you've missed chances. There were some good attacks and good chances, but we didn't take them, but the way we created them was OK."

Roy Keane critical of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford

Irishman wanted more from both players

Rasmus Hojlund crucially failed to get on the scoresheet in a game that should have yielded a bucketload of goals - and former United midfielder Roy Keane was quick to comment at half-time, while reacting to Roberto Martinez's claim that the 20-year-old was not 'doing anything wrong' for his side in the first half.

"You're too kind. I'd be fuming with him. We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight. They brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight in terms of missing chances and not being clinical - I want to see that side of United tonight. And with your striker, he's missing chances. We can say he's unlucky all day, but they are great opportunities, put the ball in the back of the net and stop messing about."

Speaking to ITV after the game alongside Martinez and former Arsenal talisman Ian Wright, Keane name-dropped Marcus Rashford as a player that flattered to deceive against Wigan, with the Irishman even claiming that the winger's play was frustrating.

"I wanted a bit more. We were getting frustrated watching him. There are parts of his game that have frustrated me and I hope they have frustrated his teammates. We expect more from him."

Rashford, so far in 2023/24, has failed to emulate his free-scoring form of last season. And given that he is a local lad and one of Ten Hag's favoured stars, he has come under the microscope for his recent dip in performances, ones that have led Keane to become perplexed.

With progression secured and an FA Cup fourth round tie to look forward to at the end of the month, Manchester United will have to wait until Tuesday 16th January to find out their next opponents, with either National League side Eastleigh or League Two outfit Newport County in line to host the 13-time Premier League champions.

The two aforementioned sides endured a 1-1 draw on Saturday 6th January and will have to battle it out at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium to decipher who will welcome Manchester United in the fourth round. Before that, however, Ten Hag and his men have the small matter of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur to lock horns with at Old Trafford on Sunday 14th January.