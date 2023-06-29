Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made his feelings on the future of suspended forward Mason Greenwood clear to club chiefs, according to a new report.

The 21-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault against his partner.

Greatest Manchester Police announced in February of this year that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings” and all charges against the player had been dropped.

However, the Old Trafford club have yet to conclude their own investigation into the matter, leaving Greenwood's career in limbo.

Ten Hag has previously publically emphasised Greenwood’s future is not in his hands.

That said, he did tell The Times during a May press conference that Greenwood had “showed in the past that he is capable of doing that [scoring goals for the club]”.

A report from the Manchester Evening News claims United are hopeful of coming to a resolution before the 2023/24 campaign begins and explains that Ten Hag has already had his say on Greenwood's future.

What has Erik ten Hag said to his bosses about Mason Greenwood's Man Utd future?

The club are believed to be considering either selling Greenwood or letting him go out on loan, but Ten Hag has said that he would prefer that the player leave only on a temporary basis, before potentially returning to see his £75,000-a-week contract - which runs until 2025.

Where could Mason Greenwood be sent out on loan?

A spell abroad seems his only viable option – as things stand – seeing as it’s highly unlikely that Greenwood will be loaned out to a club in the English top-flight.

Italian giants Juventus, per talkSPORT, are looking to use Greenwood’s former teammate Paul Pogba to persuade him to make a short-term switch to Turin for next season.

A pair of Juve’s domestic rivals in AC Milan and Roma are also said to be open to a deal, while there is also interest from a number of Turkish clubs.

Mason Greenwood returned to training by himself

While the internal investigation continues at the 'Theatre of Dreams', Greenwood was pictured training (via The Sun) for the first time since his arrest last year, albeit privately.

The pictures were taken at a public sports centre as he sported long hair and unbranded boots - following the abrupt end of his sponsorship deal with Nike.

In 129 appearances for the Red Devils, Greenwood managed to rack up 35 goals and was on track to become an established first-team player.

Bradford-born Greenwood has not returned to Carrington to train with the rest of the squad since the charges against him were dropped.

There are major doubts about whether he will ever be integrated back into senior proceedings at his boyhood club again, but a loan move for the upcoming season appears to suit all parties for now, especially given United's ongoing investigation.