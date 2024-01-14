Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes his side should've been awarded a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag criticised the incompetence of Premier League officials and expects the situation to change in the future.

Ten Hag praises his front three, highlighting the goals scored by Hojlund and Rashford as evidence of their improvement.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes that his side should’ve been awarded a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in the duo’s 2-2 draw in the Premier League after winger Alejandro Garnacho was seemingly held back in the box. The Dutchman’s side led twice on the afternoon as Rasmus Højlund opened the four-goal encounter with a rifled shot into the roof of the Tottenham net within three minutes. Richarlison was on hand to draw things level, however. In the 19th minute, the Brazilian latched onto an inch-perfect cross from Pedro Porro to nod home the visitor’s first of the affair.

Marcus Rashford then combined neatly with Hojlund in the Spurs box before nestling his effort home to see the Red Devils regain their lead, despite being under copious amounts of pressure from Ange Postecoglou’s relentless north London outfit. A minute after the restart, however, Rodrigo Bentancur received an infield pass from former Chelsea ace Timo Werner and managed to notch one past Andre Onana in order to cancel out all of United’s good first-half fortune.

Ten Hag aggrieved by controversial penalty decision

The Dutchman: ‘But I am used to it’

Given Tottenham were far from being full strength with the likes of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and captain Son Heung-min all unavailable, Ten Hag will regard a share of the spoils as a missed opportunity to get all three points on the board. That opportunity could’ve been boosted tenfold if his side had been awarded a penalty in the 31st minute when Garnacho went down under close attention from Spurs defender Destiny Udogie in the box, though referee John Brooks was swift to wave away any appeals from the home side.

When quizzed post-match whether his side should’ve been given the chance to convert from the spot, Ten Hag insisted that he is becoming ‘used to’ the incompetence of Premier League officials, all while admitting that he expects it to change at some point for the benefit of all clubs involved, per the Evening Standard.

"Yes. What can you do? But I am used to it, all season that is the case. At Spurs [earlier in the season] was similar, a clear handball from Romero and I can list a number more. In some point I think it will turn.”

Referencing an incident at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that happened earlier this season where the ball hit Cristiano Romero’s hand from Garnacho’s shot, Ten Hag is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of clarity and consistency over decisions in England’s top division. The Red Devils were, despite their appeals, not given a penalty - a decision which ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher agreed with – but as alluded to by the Dutchman, the incident regarding Udogie and Garnacho is just one of many decisions that are, in his eyes, wrongly being made.

Ten Hag hails his front three

Hojlund and Rashford both got on the scoresheet

As evidenced by this season’s wastefulness in front of goal, Manchester United’s attack has left a lot to be desired. Before their fixture against the north Londoners, only two sides in the top tier had scored fewer goals than the 13-time Premier League champions – but even with their duo of strikes on Sunday afternoon, they have only scored the same number of goals as Nottingham Forest, Everton and Luton Town.

That said, both Hojlund and Rashford got on the scoresheet against a well-rehearsed Tottenham side and, as such, have given Ten Hag much to be excited about, especially after parting ways with £72 million for the young Denmark international in the summer. Hailing their finishes as 'two great goals', the former Ajax custodian believes his forward line are, at last, beginning to click into gear.