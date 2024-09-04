The timing of Manchester United’s routine defeat to Liverpool is particularly bad timing for Erik ten Hag, who now has to stew on the scoreline for two weeks before getting the chance to put things right.

An international break on the back of playing their arch-rivals had been identified as a potential pressure point in the week leading up to the fixture.

Now, the Dutch tactician is facing up to the latest examinations of his Red Devils side and whether he is up to the job of ever living up to the high expectations that still exist around Old Trafford.

Red Devils Expectations are Getting Lower

Premier League crown is not getting any closer at Old Trafford

It is 11 years since Manchester United last held the Premier League trophy, and memories of May 2013 are fading for supporters who dream of such glory days again.

Any chance of competing this season was always going to be slim, yet three games into the campaign - six points off the pace set by Manchester City and Liverpool - and even captain Bruno Fernandes is lowering expectations. “United is not ready at the moment to win the league,” he said.

The reality is that they seem a long way from even competing for such a title and that is perhaps the biggest concern as Ten Hag attempts to get the 2024/25 campaign back on track.

A narrow victory over Fulham is not enough to cover up the flaws in the team’s identity, and the boss is being forced to consider the criticism of his side, no matter how much he tries to ignore it.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Fixtures 38 38 3 Won 23 18 1 Drawn 6 6 0 Lost 9 14 2 Points 75 60 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.00 Placement 3rd 8th 14th Statistics correct as of 04/09/2024

After the 3-0 Liverpool loss, Ten Hag faced questioning of his team. When a journalist voiced concern during his post-match press conference, the former Ajax head coach said: “Maybe you can explain to me which mistakes we make regular?"

The reporter took little time to respond: "Constantly turning over the ball in your own half, playing the ball out from the back, getting mugged, chances coming off the back of it, counter-attacks where you are outnumbered, giving up endless chances…”

Ten Hag's response in moments like this is to defend himself by pointing out the trophies he has won, but it remains to be seen whether he will even be around long enough to fight for silverware this season.

Falling off the pace can have big consequences, and Manchester United have made decisions on their past two managers in the first half of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ditched in November 2021, while Jose Mourinho lost his job in December 2018. Even under their new regime, sources seem convinced that the Red Devils would not hesitate to follow that pattern if this project does not pick up in the coming weeks and months.

Period After International Break Will be Key

FA Cup final win over Manchester City papered over cracks

The FA Cup final win over Manchester City certainly helped paper over the cracks of how the latest trophy was actually achieved, and the transfer market opened up in a manner that gave the club a chance to move forwards.

But the spell after this international break will become key in identifying whether Ten Hag truly does have longevity in this role.

Sources are suggesting that while it is “moments” that have kept him alive in the Manchester United hot-seat, the consistency, identity and style of play will become a more bold marker of how he is judged going forward.

Manchester United would prefer not to have such a dilemma. The decision-makers fully hope to stick with the boss. But well-informed figures around Old Trafford seem in no doubt that his job will be on the line if things do not improve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has enjoyed 351 wins over the course of his managerial career, while he has suffered 117 defeats along the way

That is not happening right now. There is to be no knee-jerk reaction to the Liverpool loss, they say, and his job is not in imminent danger. The wish is that a win over Southampton in the first game back on September 14 starts to stabilise the side. The time for new players to bed in, and others to regain full fitness, is also a factor.

The fixture list is welcoming on paper, as the game against Saints - who are 19th in the Premier League with no points and only one goal scored so far - is followed by clashes with Barnsley, Crystal Palace and FC Twente.

A platform needs to be built for this season - but further hiccups in those matches will start to be used as a much more formative argument against Ten Hag remaining in his position.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt