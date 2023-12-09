Highlights Erik ten Hag faces increased pressure after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth's impressive performance and goals from Solanke, Billing, and Senesi saw off a poor United performance.

Ten Hag acknowledged his team's slow start and expressed the need for improvement and consistency in future games.

Erik ten Hag may find himself under increasing pressure in the Manchester United dug-out after seeing his side fall to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

United welcomed Andoni Iraola's team to Old Trafford with hope of pulling themselves level on points with fierce rivals, Manchester City, ahead of the champions' visit to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town later in the weekend. The Red Devils knew that three points would be enough to move level with the fourth placed side in the league - albeit with a far inferior goal difference.

There was very little chance of an easy encounter, however, as the showdown at the Theatre of Dreams saw two of the Premier League's in-form sides go head-to-head. The Cherries arrived at the home of the 20-time English champions having won three of their previous four league matches, including their most recent 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag has had a similar time - although under more intense scrutiny due to the magnitude of the job on his hands - in that a horror start to the season has been followed by a resurgence in form. Heading into the home match against Bournemouth, a poor showing against Newcastle United represented the club's only defeat in their previous five league matches. But that form wasn't to last as the Cherries gave Ten Hag and his side a huge kick in the teeth.

Bournemouth stun Manchester United

Goals from Solanke, Billing and Senesi sink Ten Hag's men

The feel good factor may have slowly been returning to Old Trafford - especially off the back of a 2-1 success over Chelsea in the last game - but it was the visitors that struck a hammer blow early on as Lewis Cook pounced on some slack play by United before firing a low cross into Dominic Solanke. The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward did the rest with a deft side-foot finish to silence the home crowd.

Bournemouth's number nine has been in fine form in the 2023/24 season and this was his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign. When a smaller side travels to one of the traditional big teams, it is often brushed off as a 'smash and grab' when they do take the lead, but the away team could have been even further in front during the opening 45 minutes as Marcus Tavernier saw a goal ruled out for offside and Solanke then struck the post with a low drive.

Despite a riled up start to the second period of the game, United were unable to find an equaliser and the longer the game went on, the better things looked for the opposition. Substitute Philip Billing was able to rise above Luke Shaw to nod home a surprising second goal for Bournemouth before Marcos Senesi made sure that the points were heading back to the Vitality Stadium with a header from a corner.

United were saved from further embarrassment in the dying moments as Dango Ouattara saw a scrappy goal ruled out after the ball struck the winger's hand in the build-up.

Erik ten Hag's reaction to Man United 0-3 Bournemouth

After the game, all eyes were on what Ten hag would have to say after a second 3-0 home defeat in the Premier League from the opening 16 games. The 53-year-old pointed to the fact his side were slow out the blocks as he said: "You’ve to be at your best in every game, starting with focus. When you start like we did, you get killed.”

Giving the opposition some praise, he continued: “They are good opponents but we have to do better." When questioned about the boos ringing around the stadium, the United boss responded: "I understand they are disappointed, frustrated. We all are but we should do better and we have show it every game."

While there are bound to be murmurs that Ten Hag could lose his job in the near future, there has been no indication that a decision of such magnitude is in the offing. The Dutchman could be seen standing alone on the touchline shortly after the full-time whistle went, appearing to be deep in thought. He cut a lonely figure. Next up for his side is a vital Champions LEague clash with Bayern Munich before his side travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.