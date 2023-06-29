Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is entering the final hours of his contract at Old Trafford.

As a result, he will become a free agent on July 1, barring a dramatic late turnaround.

That looks unlikely, given that the club recently withdrew an offer of a contract extension to De Gea - after the Spaniard had signed it!

David de Gea signed Man Utd contract extension before club withdrew offer

Although the new deal was for substantially less money than he currently pockets, which is £375,000 per week, De Gea was apparently willing to take the pay cut to extend his career in Manchester.

A contract worth even less was instead offered in its place, but the player has not yet given any indication he is willing to accept it.

The 32-year-old has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, although talkSPORT report that his initial preference was to remain with United.

Amid all the talk of his contract situation, De Gea put out a cryptic message via Twitter which appears to sum up just how tired he has grown of the saga. You can check it out below...

Who does Erik ten Hag want as David de Gea’s replacement?

After 12 years and 545 games for the club, De Gea's time as United's number one looks over.

However, boss Erik ten Hag has seemingly earmarked his replacement.

Having previously worked together at Ajax, Ten Hag is keen to reunite with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, per The Daily Mail. It is estimated that the player will set United back around £50m.

The Cameroon international is widely admired for his ball-playing ability, with Pep Guardiola showering the 27-year-old with praise before the Champions League final earlier this month.

“For the way they play, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good.” the Manchester City boss told Sky Sports.

Onana hailed as a 'box office' goalkeeper

United fan - and social media personality - Mark Goldbridge summed up Onana in a recent tweet by describing him as a 'box office keeper' - although he also bashed the way the club have handled De Gea's expected departure.

Manchester United’s Mason Mount situation

United will hope that their pursuit of Onana goes far more smoothly than their chase for Chelsea's Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old is believed to be eager to swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford and is currently refusing to sign a new deal in west London, as his contract enters its final year.

However, The Blues rejected United’s third (and supposedly final) bid for the midfielder of £55m.

With that said, the two clubs are now expected to meet to try and come to a compromise over the move.

Chelsea set for 'club to club talks' this week over £60m star at Stamford Bridge

Despite his desire to move on, Mount is not expected to refuse to play to try and force a transfer and would resume training under Mauricio Pochettino should no deal be struck.

Mount and Onana’s combined price is set to put United back approximately £100m, meaning they will have to part with most of their reported £120m summer transfer kitty.

It remains to be seen if the 13--time Premier League champions can land both men.