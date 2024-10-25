Fenerbahce personnel were left stunned by Erik ten Hag’s decision to introduce Amad Diallo late in Manchester United’s 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday night, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch tactician, who raised eyebrows by deploying Noussair Mazraoui in an attacking midfield role, reportedly surprised the opposition bench by keeping the Ivorian winger on the sidelines for almost the entire match before bringing him on for the injured Antony in the 89th minute.

According to The Athletic, Amad was ‘evidently upset’ at not starting the game and at being left on the bench as Antony was brought on before him in the 73rd minute.

United’s coaching staff trio – Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake, and Andreas Georgson – reportedly ‘all tried to cajole him into a smile’ before the 22-year-old finally came on for the last few minutes, during which he made three touches and completed two passes.

When questioned after the match about his decision to delay using Amad, Ten Hag explained that Antony’s strong performance in recent training sessions was the reason.

The Red Devils recorded their third consecutive draw in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Christian Eriksen’s early goal cancelled out by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Amad Diallo Snubbed by Ten Hag

‘They feared the worst’

The Athletic further noted that the Fenerbahce hierarchy ‘feared the worst’ once Amad entered in the 89th minute and his first touch saw him bypass Mert Muldur late in the game:

'Eventually, Mazraoui was joined on the pitch by the player many thought may have filled the Fernandes hole. 'Amad was evidently upset at not starting — and even being left on the bench instead as Antony was subbed on before him — and coaches Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake and Andreas Georgson all tried to cajole him into a smile before he went on.” 'Some in the Fenerbahce hierarchy were stunned Amad had not come on sooner and they feared the worst when his first touch, from an excellent cross-field pass by Mazaroui, took him beyond Mert Muldur. 'But Muldur took the drastic defensive action required and scythed Amad down.'

£37m star Diallo has been an unused substitute for United’s last two Premier League matches, struggling to re-establish himself in the starting XI after registering two goal contributions in his first four games of the season.

The Ivory Coast international impressed during United’s pre-season tour and has already made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, with seven starts.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.4 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 342

Man United ‘Open’ to Antony Departure

In the January transfer window

Man United are reportedly open to allowing Antony to depart on loan in the January transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils could be preparing to end the Brazilian’s challenging stint at Old Trafford and are exploring options for a potential exit in 2025.

Ajax are said to be considering a temporary deal for the 24-year-old, who currently earns £200,000 per week at United.

Antony has started just once under Erik ten Hag this season – in the EFL Cup against Barnsley – and has scored only once in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.