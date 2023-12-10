Highlights Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure after a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

The pressure continues to ramp up on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after suffering a damning 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday.

At full-time, a chorus of boos could be heard around the ground, displaying the dissatisfaction of the home crowd, with Ten Hag shown to be standing on the sidelines, staring outwardly onto the pitch, pondering to himself how these performances keep on occurring.

Manchester United's woeful campaign so far

Losing seven times already in the Premier League so far and with poor performances in the Champions League looking likely to cost them a place in the next stages of the competition, if the Dutch boss wishes to keep his position at the club for the foreseeable future, there is going to have to be a drastic improvement in both performances and consistency of results.

Post-match, Ten Hag gave his verdict on the game, telling MUTV: "Yeah, of course, it's disappointing. All the players, everyone is disappointed, of course. And me as well. We are together and all together, we are disappointed. It should not happen. And, yeah, we have to take the responsibility together.

"I think we didn't start well, and we already had a warning shot when they almost had a penalty. That should have woken us up. But then we gave a goal away very easily. And then you make them big because they are a transition team, and they defended very tough. They go in the duels; they go one-on-one, and it was very difficult then. I thought we played too, but we didn't have the brilliance in the box."

Ten Hag also lent his apologies to the Manchester United fan base, saying: "I feel sorry for them [the fans] because they're always behind us, and they could expect more from us, and we have to do it from the first whistle. And you can't start the game after five minutes. First, we have to put this in the right place. And of course, we know what is coming up, and we have to do things better. And as you said, the difference between the start against Chelsea and today was massive, and that shouldn't happen."

Video: Erik ten Hag looking broken after Bournemouth defeat

Off-pitch situations have also not helped the Dutchman's stock rise since joining the club, as rifts between Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have left many questioning Ten Hag's man management skills when dealing with players that have big personalities.

According to Sky News inside sources, it has been reported that the Sancho altercation has divided opinion in the dressing room, with Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reporting: "He's [Sancho] got people in the dressing room who are close to him, and he's been totally frozen out because he's refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

"He's training with the kids, and he's eating on his own. Quite a few of the players feel like that has gone too far. There's always unhappy people in a dressing room, but when you're losing games, there are even more of them."

Video: Highlights of Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth

The ongoing situation with Raphael Varane has also become another recent point of contention at the club, as the French centre-back has gone from being an ever-present last season when fit to finding himself behind Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw in the centre-back pecking order, having only started once in the previous 13 Manchester United matches.

Ten Hag denied the rumours of a falling out between him and the player, however, telling a news conference: "Rapha Varane? I don't know what you're talking about."

Nevertheless, next up for Manchester United is the small task of Bayern Munich. In a game where points are imperative for The Red Devils, a loss would guarantee them a bottom-place finish in Group A and an immediate exit from European football for the remainder of the season.