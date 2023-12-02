Highlights Manchester United's poor performance against Newcastle United resulted in a 1-0 loss, with Anthony Gordon tapping from close range for the hosts.

Erik ten Hag was recorded having a heated confrontation with his striker Anthony Martial, who dismissed his manager's protests in the first half.

Reports have linked Martial with a move away from Old Trafford in 2024, and this latest incident is unlikely to end that speculation.

New footage has emerged following Manchester United's Premier League loss to Newcastle United of Erik ten hag absolutely losing his mind with Anthony Martial. The manager was clearly furious with his player, who failed to make much of an impact at all on the night.

While a blunder from goalkeeper Andre Onana against Galatasaray had put the Red Devils on the edge of Champions League elimination, they had been in good form domestically. Since losing to rivals Manchester City in the derby, United had won three league games on the trot against Fulham, Luton and Everton.

However, they faced a much sterner test at St James' Park, with Newcastle in decent form themselves. Fresh off the back of thumping Chelsea 4-1, the Magpies were in search of a win that would take them up to fifth in the table, just two points behind Aston Villa and Liverpool in fourth and third place respectively.

Dismal United sunk by Anthony Gordon tap-in

However, while United might have showed plenty of attacking impetus against Galatasaray, they showed anything but that for most of Saturday night. They were outclassed by the hosts, who were unlucky not to break the deadlock sooner.

Onana made an excellent save to deny Miguel Almiron from close range, before Kieran Trippier was incredibly unlucky not to find the back of the net with a brilliant free kick. The right-back struck the bar from 40-yards, with Onana only able to watch as the ball smacked the upright.

However, Eddie Howe's boys would finally break the deadlock in the second half. After winning the ball back in United's half, Bruno Guimarães found Trippier unmarked on the right side of the penalty area. He pulled the ball back for Anthony Gordon, who was left unmarked in the six-yard box after Aaron Wan-Bissaka switched off at the back post.

You'd have thought that might have woken United up on the night, but that was not to be the case. Ten Hag's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat, barely threatening Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal and mustering just four shots on target. They did have the ball in the back of the net at one point, but Antony's goal was disallowed for offside as Harry Maguire got the last touch in an offside position.

Video shows Ten Hag in heated argument with Martial

It really was a poor performance from United, and their struggles were perfectly summarised by Martial's inability to effectively lead the line. The Frenchman failed to muster a shot on target and had just 17 touches during his 61-minute outing.

Unhappy with his player's workrate, footage captured Ten Hag screaming at his player from the touchline during the first half. Likely demanding more from his striker, the coach was furious with what he'd seen from his player, who could also be seen gesturing at his manager, dismissing the Dutchman's protests.

Given that Martial failed to make a dent at all during the game, it was perhaps surprising to see him last until the hour mark. And with reports suggesting that United could listen to offers for him in 2024, his days at United could be numbered. Check out the video for yourselves below.

Watch: Ten Hag's loses it with Martial

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag admitted that it was an especially tough first half. However, he remained tight-lipped about what needed to improve moving forward, and said that his team's resilience should shine through.

“This team is resilient. We have seen it after City. We had a bad defeat and we stick together. We have a plan and we keep going.”

That 1-0 loss means that Newcastle rise above United in the table, with the visitors now two points behind the Magpies and four points off the top four. Ten Hag will be hoping that his side can bounce back next week when they host Chelsea on Wednesday 6th December.