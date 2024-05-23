Highlights Manchester United could sack Erik ten Hag even if they win the FA Cup this weekend.

The same fate befell Louis van Gaal in 2016 when he was fired after leading the Red Devils to cup success.

Both managers have overseen 76 Premier League games for Man United, and so their stats have been compared.

Similarly to Louis van Gaal's Manchester United tenure nearly a decade ago in the 2015/16 term, current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag could yet be ousted at the end of the campaign, even if it is the red half of the city that lift the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. The quickly spreading rumours of such an important call by the club's new hierarchy add to a long, germinating stem of off-field uncertainties.

As Old Trafford continues to leak and the futures of many remain hanging in a perilous balance, the Red Devils are still no closer to finding Sir Alex Ferguson's heir after 11 years of dwelling on past triumphs. Ten Hag might have made it through another Premier League season, having also reached the FA Cup final alongside Manchester City, but by leading them to no higher than eighth place and uncovering some forgotten nadirs along the way, Saturday very much feels like somewhat of a last dance for the Dutchman.

As evidenced by Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea, the age-old debate over how much time a manager should be given to turn around a football club in rack and ruin will continue to rage on. But if Ten Hag does move on, he will draw parallels to the club's only other Dutch superintendent - Van Gaal - who, at the time of writing, shares the same number of Premier League games overseen as the current boss with 76.

Van Gaal was the last manager to win an FA Cup with the sleeping giants, and his sacking following the club's 13th crown came as a bit of a surprise. But in the circumstance that history repeats itself, there's no better time to compare the two coaches during their time in England's north-west.

Related Man Utd Hold 'High-Level Meetings' Over £9m-a-Year Man Manchester United have been holding discussions over whether to dismiss Erik ten Hag after finishing eighth in the Premier League

Louis van Gaal vs Erik ten Hag - Premier League games & overall honours Statistic Louis van Gaal Erik ten Hag Matches 76 76 Wins 39 41 Draws 19 12 Losses 18 23 Win Percentage (%) 51.31 53.95 Goals For 111 115 Goals Against 72 101 Overall Honours FA Cup (2016) EFL Cup (2023)

Van Gaal vs Ten Hag - Premier League Record & Success

Not much to differentiate the two

While many felt that Van Gaal was shown the exit door too soon, the same probably could be said about Ten Hag should he be relieved of his duties this summer. Van Gaal was the first Man United manager in the post-Ferguson era to win silverware for the club when his side found a late winner through Jesse Lingard in the 2016 FA Cup triumph over Crystal Palace. Similarly, Ten Hag is the only other Red Devils' manager alongside Jose Mourinho to have brought any form of silverware since.

That EFL Cup victory last term could well be added to this season with an FA Cup high point by the end of the week. Tangibly, that would be an improvement, and it would show a steady progression in trophy-collecting, which should be one of the main litmus tests for long-term managerial prospects at a club that values accolades more than most. However, Van Gaal was given the boot after his achievements, and by comparing the two coaches, there's not much that separates the two.

Ten Hag boasts a slightly better win percentage (by just 2.64%), while Van Gaal showed he was marginally better at escaping losses and turning them into draws, with five fewer losses in the Premier League at this stage in his Dutch successor's career. Furthermore, the former Netherlands international head coach could organise a defence better, with the only glaring difference between the two managers being that Van Gaal's Red Devils side only conceded 72 goals after 76 games, while this current side have leaked a worrying 29 more.

On the basis of corporeal achievements, if United do lift their record-extending 14th FA Cup this weekend, the surprise surrounding Van Gaal's dismissal in 2016 would surely only be echoed louder following Ten Hag's firing, given that he would have become the first manager since Ferguson to oversee consecutive trophy-winning campaigns over an 11-year period.

The caveat to such a claim, however, is that Premier League standings still matter so much, irrespective of silverware. While Van Gaal's worst-ever finish was fifth, an eighth-placed finish (their worst in the Premier League era) this term means the Red Devils will fail to qualify for European competition for the first time since 2014 - when David Moyes piloted a seventh-placed finish - if the FA Cup doesn't return to Old Trafford.

Van Gaal vs Ten Hag: Playing Style

Boring playing style haunted past Dutch boss

Even though Van Gaal was relatively successful for Man United in terms of winning silverware in a fleeting two-year reign, one of the supposed reasons for his dismissal was because the hierarchy felt his style of play was poor, according to BBC Sport. United scored just 49 league goals in the 2015/16 season, and they were criticised for their lack of attacking play throughout the campaign.

However, with only an improvement of eight goals this term, Ten Hag could find himself in similar circumstances, whereby the board's criteria for attacking football haven't been met. Out of the top 10 teams of the 2023/24 Premier League season, no side has scored fewer goals than the Red Devils' tally of 57, and his ethos of playing in a midblock and unlocking his attackers through long balls is hardly an imaginative way to play the beautiful game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man United's 49 league goals in the 2015/16 season was their lowest tally in the Premier League era. But Ten Hag has set even more worrying records, with this term bringing about their worst finish (8), most goals conceded (58), and most losses (13).

Ten Hag's potential saving grace is that the hierarchy he must answer to is different to the one that Van Gaal had to impress. Nevertheless, this could, ironically, also prove to be a downfall. It would be a fair judgement to contend that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are far more ambitious than the Glazers' unchallenged reign of yesteryear. And, usually, new board members often come in with a clean slate of ideas, which includes a shortlist of managers better attuned to the new vision.

With an underwhelming overall goal difference of +14 in 76 Premier League games, the only obvious difference between van Gaal's 'boring' playing style and Ten Hag's is that the former knew how to organise his defence better. If the club's people in power are pedantic enough, they'll see the entertainment in higher-scoring games. However, it is unlikely that they will rate the fact it's more than less against United's favour.

One of Van Gaal's more bemusing instructions was for his strikers not to shoot first-time from balls coming across the penalty area. Instead, they were under orders to take a touch in front of goal, even if the relevant players felt confident enough to go for goal straight away. Now, while Ten Hag's philosophy isn't that bizarre, his inability to get the best out of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony will bear similar weight, especially when more exciting managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Roberto de Zerbi are among those tipped to replace the Dutchman.

Stats via Premier League Official Website (correct as of 21/05/24).