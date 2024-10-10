Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have been under intense scrutiny over the last few weeks with poor results leaving them sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table heading into the second international break of the 2024-25 season.

One of their most important players since his arrival to the team back in 2020 has been Bruno Fernandes, but since he replaced Harry Maguire and was appointed as club captain prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign, he has seen a slight dip in his goal contributions and his overall form.

Along with United's worst start to a season in club history, this has left many wondering where the leadership is within the squad. With the proverbial sword of Damocles now hanging over Ten Hag, he may now look on the decision to make Fernandes his captain with some regret.

Too Much Pressure?

Fernandes has played better without the armband

Fernandes has now had a full season of captaincy with United, helping lead his team to the FA Cup over their neighbouring rivals, Manchester City, to end the 2023-24 campaign on a high.

From a pure statistical standpoint, he had another consistent outing for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions, surpassing his tally of 14 goals and 13 assists the season prior.

However, so far in his second season with the armband, he has mightily struggled for form, having so far not scored in any competition, and has totalled just four assists, two of which came in the Red Devils' 7-0 battering of Barnsley in the League Cup.

Now seven games into the Premier League season, it is scarcely hard to believe that the 30-year-old midfielder hasn't found the back of the net yet, having been United's second-highest goalscorer last season, behind Rasmus Hojlund who pipped his Portuguese teammate by one to finish the season with 16 goals.

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd Career Stats Splits Not Captain Captain Games 87 79 Goals 34 20 Assists 23 18

But, when breaking down the numbers, Fernandes' form has appeared to have somewhat dropped off since he took on the added responsibilities that come along with being named captain of a club of this stature, scoring far fewer goals in almost as many appearances, and lacking in the assist department too.

Body Language is a Problem

United's players just don't look confident

While Fernandes' on-field numbers can't directly be correlated to this, what is evident is that something isn't right with the leadership hierarchy at United, and it shows through the players' facial expressions, body language and actions on the pitch. That doesn't exclude Fernandes - one of United's biggest earners on £300k per-week - who has shown a lack of discipline of late.

In fact, Fernandes had made 163 appearances for the Red Devils without receiving a red card, and wound up receiving two within the same week: one being a straight red in their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur after a challenge on James Maddison - which was successfully appealed - and the other coming in their following game in a clash with Porto in the Europa League for a second bookable offence, with his high foot deemed as dangerous play.

Both were rather unfortunate dismissals, but they were also challenges Fernandes didn't need to make. There seems to be a lack of composure and confidence about United, something Fernandes' red cards encapsulated.

Maguire Still Being Relied Upon Behind Closed Doors

Axed captain is still considered key dressing room figure

Prior to Fernandes being named captain, that honour belonged to Harry Maguire, who still remains at the club, though his appearances have been few and far between, making just 44 league appearances since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

But just because he isn't the man wearing the armband on the pitch, it doesn't at all mean that he's not one of the club's integral leaders behind the scenes, with GIVEMESPORT understanding that he is still being relied upon by the club to be one of those key voices in the dressing room, and INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe adamant that the Englishman can help unify the disgruntled squad.

So far this season, he has made 12 appearances in all competitions, though he has started just six games. Nonetheless, he made his impact in the Red Devils' Europa League clash with Porto mid-week - the same game in which Fernandes was sent off - coming on as a substitute with 10 minutes left to play to find the back of the net with a stoppage-time equaliser to tie the game at 3-3.

There's something so counter-intuitive about a side still relying on their former captain for leadership in difficult moments, while the current skipper is struggling to deliver. Perhaps United would have been better off keeping the armband on Maguire, and allowing Fernandes to concentrate on paying well.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 07/10/2024.