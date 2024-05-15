Highlights Erik ten Hag's tactical decisions paid off against Newcastle, keeping Man United's European hopes alive.

Amad Diallo shone in his second Premier League start of the season, proving he deserved more playing time earlier in the campaign.

Utilising wide players effectively allowed the Red Devils to control the game, leading to a crucial victory.

Manchester United battled to a thrilling 3-2 home win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday evening to keep their European hopes alive - and after all of the criticism he has garnered over the past few months, Erik ten Hag was on the money with his tactical decisions in the win over the Magpies.

Ten Hag's men had only won two of their previous 11 Premier League games prior to the visit of Newcastle, with only a win realistically good enough to keep their European hopes alive, barring an FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City at Wembley in 10 days' time. That was easier said than done, but they walked the walk against Eddie Howe's men with goals from young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund - and it left Old Trafford goers travelling home happy in a rare treat after months of anguish.

However, changes in the system were advantageous to the Dutchman - and below are three of the major decisions that Ten Hag got right against the Tyneside outfit.

Amad Diallo Inclusion

The youngster has been shining of late

With Antony struggling all season, it seems in hindsight to be an absolute tragedy that Amad Diallo was not introduced at all immediately after his return to fitness at the turn of the year - but having got the nod off the bench in recent weeks, he has now certainly got confidence in his sails after an impressive performance against the Magpies.

He’s not started often, however, and chucking him in for his first start of the season against Arsenal - given everything that the Gunners had to do at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive - was rather unfair on paper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The win over Newcastle was just United's fourth home win in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

But Ten Hag persisted with the Ivorian tonight and certainly got his rewards. Diallo was a lively outlet throughout and was the former Atalanta man was unlucky with two strikes from the edge of the box - one that United fans will liken to Arjen Robben’s volley against them all those years ago in the Champions League.

But third time lucky is a charm, and with the ball dropping invitingly for Diallo after Newcastle had cleared a corner, he thumped home from the edge of the area to send a clear message to whoever United’s boss will be next season and, at the very least, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. He deserves minutes.

Hojlund Bench Masterclass

The striker benefitted from the rest

Eyebrows were raised when Rasmus Hojlund was benched for the visit of Eddie Howe's men in a game that was absolutely do or die for United if they were to keep their European hopes up, but it was a masterstroke from the Dutchman.

Bruno Fernandes was preferred in a false nine role with Scott McTominay supporting behind, but it looked as though the problems were still present with United’s midfield. Newcastle initially carved them open with ease with the lack of Fernandes in the centre.

But Ten Hag’s good decision shone through with the Portuguese star acting as a link to the United attack for their opener, pulling Newcastle’s defence apart, which allowed Mainoo to score, and the midfield star was a metronome in a more advanced role.

But introducing Hojlund late on was exactly what Ten Hag would have wanted. The Dane took the ball in his stride on the counter-attack and was superb in making the Newcastle defence back off, rifling beyond Martin Dubravka to win the home team the game. With that renewed energy, it ended up being the difference between a win and a draw for United, which would have meant no European football barring a cup win.

High and Wide

The tactical set-up gave Newcastle issues all night

Getting Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka wide was a key part of United's game on Wednesday. It didn't allow Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy to have the freedom of the flanks to terrorise United's defence. The duo were influential for the equaliser, which came inside the area - whilst United had enough to deal with Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle's lacklustre midfield for a large part of the clash.

But the main benefit of playing wide was that it dragged defenders out - and with Fernandes in his false nine role, he was allowed to dictate the game with freedom and pick out players. That worked like poetry in motion for the opener. The ball worked its way out to Amad, who cut inside and his pass infield was left by Fernandes. This left Mainoo all the time in the world to easily slot home. Newcastle’s defenders were bamboozled by who to mark - none more so than Kieran Trippier, who played Mainoo onside with an uncertainty to the backline playing its part.

United did look a different side than they had in previous weeks, and with players returning to the fold over the summer, they could be a different animal next season. The big question is whether Ten Hag will be the man in the dugout at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

