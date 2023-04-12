Erik ten Hag has already enjoyed so much success during his short time at Manchester United.

The club were not in the greatest place when he took the reins last summer.

But he has steadied the ship and made them one of the best clubs in Europe once more.

United are currently fourth in the Premier League and are on track to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Moreover, they ended their six-year trophy drought when they won the Carabao Cup in February.

While more trophies could yet follow this season as they are in the quarter-final of the Europa League and the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag shows class in interaction with young fan

Ten Hag is immensely popular among United fans, mainly due to the success he is bringing on the pitch.

His attitude and friendliness towards fans off the pitch has also helped his popularity.

A video recently emerged on social media which shows just how much time he has for the club's fans. Watch it below...

A young Man Utd fan was waiting outside Carrington and Ten Hag kindly stopped to greet him.

"Erik I made you a crown," the youngster says, before taking it off his head and giving it the United manager.

The youngster then asks: "Guess who my favourite player is?"

Ten Hag correctly guesses after spotting the Alejandro Garnacho scarf that the youngster is wearing.

The young United fan then belts out the Argentine's song in front of the manager.

Ten Hag puts the crown back on the youngster's head and they pose for pictures before the Dutchman drives away.

The video has gone viral, having attracted over 2.2k retweets, 25k 'likes' and 1 million views at the time of writing.

Pure class from Ten Hag. The youngster was absolutely ecstatic after his meeting with the 53-year-old. it's surely an interaction he will never forget.

What next for Ten Hag and United?

Man United continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for their quarter-final first leg clash.

United are the favourites to win the competition and will be looking for a resounding victory over the Spanish outfit, who are currently 13th in La Liga and in danger of relegation.

The Red Devils will not be at full strength, though, with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw both missing out through injury.