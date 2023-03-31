Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a terrific debut season at Manchester United.

The Dutchman took over a United side that was in turmoil.

But, despite a monumental task on his hands, he has transformed the club into one of England's very best sides once again.

Ten Hag guided United to their first trophy since 2017 when they won the Carabao Cup in February.

United could yet add to their trophy tally this season as they have made it to the latter stages of both the Europa League and the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are also third in the Premier League table and are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Erik ten Hag trolls journalist with brilliant gift

Ten Hag is a serious manager but he is also likes to have a laugh with the media.

And he showed that on Friday as he gave a brilliant gift to PA Media's chief football writer, Simon Peach.

Peach was present at Old Trafford for their victory over Betis on March 9.

He left the ground at 11:50pm but, due to problems on the M62, it took him just over 10 hours to get home.

Ten Hag thought he would give Peach a cheeky gift after his mammoth journey.

The United boss handed Peach a 'SAS survival guide' book at his press conference ahead of their match against Newcastle.

The book is described as 'the ultimate guide to surviving anywhere'.

Ten Hag also wrote a cheeky message which read: "For next time... stay safe Simon!" followed by his signature. View the book below...

What a great touch from Ten Hag.

Will Marcus Rashford be available for Man Utd's game vs Newcastle?

There are doubts surrounding Marcus Rashford's fitness for United's match against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Englishman had to withdraw from England's squad for the recent international break.

Ten Hag gave an update on Rashford's fitness in his press conference.

"I have good hope," Ten Hag said, per Manchester United's official website.

"He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training and, today, he joined in the group. I think we have one more day so I have good hope he's available. I think so.

"For me, it's positive that he took that time to turn off from football [to go to New York]. I've seen him back this week and he showed a lot of energy, a lot of motivation, so this training, as the whole team, was a really good session with a lot of spirit, but especially also with Marcus."