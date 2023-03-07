Erik ten Hag has come down heavily on his players after the loss to Liverpool on Sunday

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has punished his players in six different ways after a humiliating 7-0 defeat at Liverpool, according to reports.

The Red Devils' gaffer was left furious on the touchline after his side conceded seven goals to Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield on Sunday.

He also did not hide how he felt about the performance of his players after the game.

Public criticism

Ten Hag told a press conference: "It was a real surprise to me after halftime so quickly gave the game away.

"First two goals were two defensive transition moments, the first was a turnover, the second was a counter. Bad decisions. Decisions on the ball, that was on the first one, obviously.

"But how we anticipate, how we concede the goal is really annoying and then the third was a counter, also so unprofessional about decisions: following in, running in, moving forward, giving the space away in the back end of midfield, not tracking back; especially that one, not tracking back.

"Then it's 3-0, the game is gone, as a team, you have to stick together and that is what we didn't do. It was a surprise for me, I haven't seen this from my team I don't think it's us, I don't think it's Manchester United. It's really bad and poor."

Be quiet! or else

The Mirror reports that he also forced his players to sit in silence in the dressing room to listen to the celebrations taking place around them after the game.

He apparently told them to use it as motivation to ensure they never implode like that again.

The 'hairdryer' treatment

While The Sun claims the Dutchman was 'the angriest he's ever been' following the humiliation at Liverpool.

The report adds that no player escaped his wrath which lasted for several minutes.

Threat of demotion

The Mirror also claims that he threatened to send senior players to the reserves if they repeat the performance at the weekend.

A source said: "Ten Hag was obviously furious and told them they were lucky to be getting on the team bus back to Old Trafford and not made to travel back with the fans.

“He warned them all that if anything like that happens again, there won’t be another chance for them and they’ll be put in the Under-21s.”

Early morning start

And according to The Daily Mail, he also made the entire squad report for training at Carrington at 9am on Monday.

Now, how's that for an early morning start?

Relive the nightmare

However, if that wasn't bad enough, he also reportedly forced them to watch highlights to show them exactly where they went wrong.

Mind you, at least they weren't forced to watch the entire match!