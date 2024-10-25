Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta's contrasting comments about their respective injury crisis concerns are a fascinating insight into how the two deal with setbacks. Both Manchester United and Arsenal will return to Premier League action this Sunday, with the former visiting West Ham United and the latter hosting Liverpool in a clash that could have title ramifications.

With both sides ravaged by fitness issues, the pair of managers were asked about how that could impact things moving forward. However, their differing answers have led many to believe that one of them is using injuries as an excuse for their recent troubles.

Ten Hag Claims Injuries are Holding United Back

Arteta on the other hand is keen to keep pushing

Speaking ahead of the trip to the London Stadium, Ten Hag claimed that the lack of availability of certain players has impacted his teams' performances and their league position, with the Dutchman stating:

"They are holding us back. In our levels and also in our position in the league. Because, when you don't have the players available you can't line up with your best team and that is what is holding us back in this moment."

The former Ajax manager's comments came after he opted to use defender Noussair Mazraoui in attacking midfield during the 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta gave a more spirited response to the same question. The former midfielder said:

"This is the game. We obviously don’t want to be in this situation, but we are lucky to have the squad we have and the attitude to react to difficult situations."

GIVMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have seven injury doubts for this weekend's fixtures, Manchester United have eight.

Arteta's belief in the squad, in comparison to Ten Hag's lack of belief, was quickly spotted by fans, who praised the Gunners head coach and criticised his counterpart. One fan took to social media praising him: "Maturity from Mikel." Another slammed Ten Hag by suggesting: "[He] Always finding excuses."

A third also responded to the Old Trafford boss's negativity by stating: "A bad workman blames his tools." While another simply said of the difference between the two bosses: "Tells you a lot."

