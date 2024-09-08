Manchester United fans have that same sinking feeling all over again, with a poor start under Erik ten Hag questioning his credentials as Red Devils boss heading into the season after the international break - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman is nowhere near the sack, with any reaction to get rid of him being described as 'knee-jerk'.

An unconvincing 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League saw United momentarily top the table, but consecutive top-flight losses - the sixth time that has happened to Ten Hag in just 79 games as United boss - have seen them plummet to 14th, with a 3-0 loss to Liverpool rubbing the salt in the wound. But he has been spared of sack talk by Jacobs, who says that sacking him would be 'undermining' the structure of the club.

Erik Ten Hag Backed For Man Utd Stay

The Red Devils boss has run the sack gauntlet a few times

Rumours were abound after the loss to Liverpool that Ten Hag was already walking a tightrope under the new ownership, though those have been quashed with the Dutchman set to remain in the fold for quite some time.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd tenure by season Season Wins Draws Losses Points League position 2022/23 23 9 9 75 3rd 2023/24 18 6 14 60 8th 2024/25* 1 0 2 3 14th

The end of last season was arguably his most precarious, with the FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City likely saving him amid reports that he would have been sacked had the Red Devils lost under the famous arch.

Jacobs: Ten Hag Sack Would be 'Knee Jerk'

The Red Devils boss has been backed by new owners

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that sacking Ten Hag would be a knee-jerk reaction - and backed the Red Devils boss to get through the poor start to the season having only spent one transfer window with the new executives who have come in under INEOS. He said:

"Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada have both come out and said they're backing the manager, and there is no suggestion at this point that that's the sort of 'dreaded vote of confidence'. "The feeling from the newer executives at Manchester United is that Erik ten Hag will benefit from this project, and it's only one window in. "They've backed him with five senior signings and more money than they originally planned for, but also backroom staff including Ruud van Nistelrooy. "So to undo all of that is not just potentially replacing Ten Hag, but it's also undermining the structure that has been put in place - and this is why a few bad results are not going to prompt, at this point, a knee jerk reaction."

Erik Ten Hag Should Be Given Time at Man Utd

Ten Hag has begun poorly before but ended up turning fortunes around

Ten Hag suffered a similar bad start in his first two games for United in the Premier League two years ago, but he turned that around and ended up achieving a third-placed finish with the Red Devils alongside winning the Carabao Cup and making the FA Cup final.

Last season was more of a disaster despite a slightly stronger start to proceedings, and so it simply goes to show that time is needed for ideas to get across. The five senior signings all need time to settle into the club, and having lost long-serving stars such as Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay, that change is always going to take time.

To add to Ten Hag's argument, it has also been a slightly tough start with Brighton away never an easy game alongside Liverpool at home, who are one of the title favourites this season - and should the Dutchman turn their successive losses around with wins over Southampton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, then we could finally see the Red Devils motor on for the season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-09-24.