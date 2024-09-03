Erik ten Hag has taken more pelters for Manchester United's poor performance in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon - with Andy Mitten, host of the Talk of the Devils podcast, stating that he received a message from someone who described United's tactical setup as 'criminal' before stating that the Red Devils boss was completely to blame for their poor league position.

Luis Diaz's first-half double preceded Mohamed Salah's early second-half clincher as the Reds once again made Old Trafford their haven to take them joint-top with Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and barring a late winner over Fulham in the league's curtain raiser, United really haven't got going throughout all three of their league matches at present. And that has led to criticism of Ten Hag, who has seen his tactics labelled as 'criminal'.

Erik Ten Hag Blasted Over Man Utd Tactics

The Red Devils went down without a whimper on Sunday

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten stated that he had spoken to a professional tactician about the loss to Arne Slot's men - who tore United to shreds over their performance and placed the blame on Ten Hag. He said:

"I got a message yesterday from someone who does this professionally. I get quite a few people who aren't allowed to talk publicly, but they're up there at a high level - I'll just read you some of the stuff. "So this is someone who does it for a job, who on the quiet I think has got a soft spot for Manchester United. 'Andy, what we do in our build-up is criminal. This is on [Erik] Ten Hag. The game plan is absolutely awful and we're not changing it. "'This is such a naive performance, more than I've ever seen. Liverpool are clear in the 3-2-2 build-up. They know exactly what they are doing, Manchester United are not even trying to adapt'. "So I listen to people like this because they know a lot more than I do, because they're doing it at a professional level."

Man Utd Need to Iron Out Huge Losses

The Red Devils have had seven big losses in just over two years

Ten Hag has won two major trophies with United in his two full seasons at the club, but every season the club have a series of crushing defeats throughout the campaign that massively highlight his faults at this level.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League wins for Manchester United (3 goals or more) Opponent Score Nottingham Forest, home, 2022/23 3-0 Bournemouth, home, 2022/23 3-0 Leicester City, home, 2022/23 3-0 Chelsea, home, 2022/23 4-1 Everton, away, 2023/24 3-0 West Ham United, home, 2023/24 3-0

Ten Hag's first away game saw Brentford annihilate them 4-0 in west London, before a 6-3 loss away to Manchester City just six weeks later and a 7–0 pummeling to Liverpool at Anfield wrapped up three tough losses.

Last season saw them lose 3-1 to Brighton and 3-0 to City and Bournemouth - all at home - before a 4-0 drubbing at Crystal Palace late on in the season showed that United still had the odd battering to iron out.

The 3-0 beating by Liverpool over the weekend showed that the Red Devils are still susceptible to seismic losses, and as such, Ten Hag needs to iron out his tactical approach in big games if he is to take United back into the top four and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has managed 118 games for Manchester United, winning 67 of those.

And, as something that he has so far failed to do in his tenure, the United boss may not have many opportunities left to do so.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.