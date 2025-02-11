Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly been 'offered' the opportunity to return to management, with Dutch outfit Feyenoord interested, according to The Sun.

Just four months have passed since Ten Hag was dismissed from his post at Old Trafford last October, following a dismal start to the Premier League season. It marked the end of his two-year tenure at the club, which many regard as largely underwhelming in comparison to the high hopes initially set for the 55-year-old.

Regardless, Feyenoord could be prepared to offer Ten Hag the opportunity for a fresh restart, after the side sacked previous boss Brian Priske on Monday.

Ten Hag Poised for Return to Management

Feyenoord are interested in hiring the head coach

As per the report from The Sun, Eredivisie side Feyenoord are willing to take a bet on Ten Hag as their future manager and hand him a ‘career lifeline', despite his recent debacle at Manchester United. Rene Hake is also being considered to join De Kuip alongside the Dutchman as his assistant manager.

Feyenoord are chasing their rivals in the Netherlands, having slipped down to fifth place in the table, 12 points away from rivals Ajax. Elsewhere, they are set to lock horns with AC Milan in the Champions League play-offs for a route into the knockout rounds. Having recently parted ways with star striker Santiago Gimenez, the optimism for this season has been hampered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag led Ajax to three Eredivisie titles, as well as a Champions League semi-final in 2019 - their best finish in the competition in over two decades.

Ten Hag has extensive experience coaching in Holland, however, having managed the team on the opposite side of Feyenoord's biggest derby for four years. He has also served previously at FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles earlier in his career.

Feyenoord have currently placed Under-21s coach Pascal Bosschaart in charge of the first team on a "temporary basis", club director Dennis te Kloese has confirmed:

"We are glad that Pascal has shown himself ready to step in on a temporary basis. "I have spoken to many players and staff, and everyone realises that we still have a great deal to compete for."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag may also be a target for Tottenham, with Ange Postecoglou falling under pressure amid poor form, Dean Jones has revealed exclusively on GIVEMESPORT.

