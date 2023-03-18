Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is 'first-class' but may not have a long-term future at the club, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United news - David De Gea

De Gea has come under heavy criticism from a section of the United fanbase due to his struggles with the ball at his feet.

The Spanish goalkeeper's £375k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and as a result, United have been linked with a host of new goalkeepers.

A report from The Guardian recently claimed that United were one of the clubs interested in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, whilst reports in Portugal have suggested that the Manchester club have been extensively scouting Porto number one Diogo Costa.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Erik ten Hag would still want to keep hold of De Gea, but it remains to be seen whether he will be the chosen starter between the sticks beyond this season.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently slammed De Gea for his role in their horrific defeat to rivals Liverpool earlier this month. He said: "I wonder if De Gea will get a presentation tonight, letting seven goals in. If you're an international goalkeeper and you let in seven goals, that last goal was school boy stuff.”

What has Bates said about De Gea?

Bates has been full of praise for De Gea and what he's given to United from a shot-stopping point of view, but he has suggested that Ten Hag may not believe he's the right long-term option.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Take away the defeat at Anfield, De Gea has been absolutely first-class at United this season.

"He's probably not the long-term player that Ten Hag would want. He doesn't play out from the back as confidently as goalkeepers like Ederson or Alisson Becker, but as a reflex saver or a shot-stopper, there's nobody better than De Gea."

Should United be looking to replace De Gea?

Looking at De Gea's long-range passing ability, using FBref's launched pass metric, the United goalkeeper ranks 18th in the Premier League for completion percentage.

This has been a major concern amongst United fans - the 32-year-old struggles with clipped passes to full-backs and is unable to start counter-attacks with long-range kicks.

The Spanish goalkeeper usually makes up for his poor on-the-ball ability with his shot-stopping, but De Gea ranks 14th in the Premier League for save percentage this season.

It could be time for United to explore other options.