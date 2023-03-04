Erik ten Hag could look to bring Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd fans 'would lick their lips' over signing £65m star at Old Trafford

Manchester United fans would be 'licking their lips' at the prospect of a midfield consisting of Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, and Barcelona's financial troubles could force them to sell.

Manchester United news - Frenkie de Jong

A recent report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Barcelona must raise £178m from selling players in the summer transfer window or they will be banned from bringing in new signings.

De Jong was signed for a fee of around £65m from Ajax, as per BBC, so he could be one of those who are sacrificed in order for Barcelona to comply with financial regulations.

It's no secret that United manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of De Jong, having worked with him at Ajax.

Eventually, United signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to solve their midfield issues, but it will be interesting to see if De Jong remains a long-term target ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has Sheth said about De Jong?

If De Jong does become available in the summer transfer window, it wouldn't be a shock to see United make a move, with Ten Hag a huge fan of the player.

Sheth said: "If he was to become available again in the summer transfer window, it's obvious Ten Hag loves the player.

"I think United fans would be licking their lips at the prospect of someone like Casemiro playing alongside De Jong in that Manchester United midfield."

Do Manchester United still need De Jong?

Despite Eriksen, Casemiro, and Marcel Sabitzer being brought to the club, signing a player to play in midfield for the next ten years should be United's plan going into the summer window.

Casemiro and Eriksen are both 31 years old, as per ESPN's United squad list, and Sabitzer is only currently on a temporary loan deal.

De Jong is a high-volume passer who loves to get involved in the build-up play as well as push on and be effective in the middle and final third.

The 25-year-old is in the top 3% of players in his position for short passes completed and completion percentage in Europe's top-five leagues, as per FBRef. If the rumoured Barcelona financial troubles are to believed, it could be worth United testing the waters for De Jong.