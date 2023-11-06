Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing pressure as some players are not buying into the culture he is trying to create.

Despite ten Hag's previous success, the team's poor start to the season has raised doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

Some United players are reportedly turning on the manager, believing his handling of certain individuals has damaged team unity.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult start to the season at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, discussing how certain players aren't buying into the culture he's trying to create.

Before United's late victory over Fulham, the Manchester club had endured their worst run of form since 1972, so ten Hag is bound to be under immense pressure unless he starts to turn things around. The Red Devils have struggled in Europe as well as domestically, so questions are being asked about whether the manager is the right man to be steering the ship at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's future is in doubt

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful first season at the helm after winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the top four last term. The supporters at Old Trafford were undoubtedly excited about what the future held, considering the years of disappointment they'd had previously. However, this campaign, ten Hag has struggled to get a tune out of his players.

A report from MailOnline has claimed that some of the playing squad are now turning on the manager, believing his handling of certain individuals has damaged the togetherness of the team. Despite the poor results, The Guardian have claimed that ten Hag is still seen as the right man for the job from the hierarchy at Old Trafford's perspective.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 76 Won 49 Drawn 8 Lost 19 Goals for 135 Goals against 92 Points 155 Points per game 2.04 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although ten Hag's record since arriving in Manchester has been impressive overall, there's no doubt that their start to the season has been unacceptable. The Red Devils' league position doesn't look so bad, with United sitting in eighth place in the table, but some of their victories have been far from convincing. Against Fulham and Brentford over the last few games, ten Hag's side needed winners in added-time to secure three points, and a host of their wins over the course of the campaign and have been by a single goal - somewhat fortunately getting results over the line.

United's victory over Fulham at the weekend may have given ten Hag some breathing space, despite the Manchester club leaving it late to secure the three points. Injuries haven't helped the Dutch tactician in his quest to improve results, but there will undoubtedly come a time when the board have to consider making a change.

Jacobs has suggested that the feeling on ten Hag is that the club, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is expected to acquire a 25% stake at Old Trafford, are supportive of the manager as it stands. However, the journalist adds that it's a results-driven business, and some of the United players aren't buying into the culture that ten Hag is trying to create. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Well, the feeling on ten Hag has always been that he's got the support of the Manchester United hierarchy and that includes Sir Jim Ratcliffe, should he come in in the coming weeks as expected and take football control of the club. But football is also a results-driven business, and even with hierarchy support, you also need a united dressing room. And at the moment, it doesn't look like ten Hag has that. And although there are some senior players that are showing leadership and trying to keep everybody onside, there are certainly other players within the Manchester United squad that are not buying into the ten Hag culture."

A host of managers have been linked with the job at Old Trafford

According to The Times, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane could both be considered by the powers that be at United if they opt to pull the trigger on ten Hag. It's never a good sign for a manager if other coaches are reportedly being lined up for the job, so ten Hag will undoubtedly be feeling the pressure.

In terms of managers who are out of work and could potentially be targeted by United, there isn't a huge pool of coaches to choose from. Antonio Conte, Graham Potter, and Zidane are three of the most high-profile names, but there's no guarantee that any of them will work, and they may not even be interested in taking over at Old Trafford.