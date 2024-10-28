Key Takeaways Ten Hag was finally sacked as Man United manager following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

During his two seasons and a handful of months in charge, he had several key moments leading to his downfall.

He fell out with Ronaldo early on and also suffered humiliating defeats at home to Bournemouth, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag was sacked as Manchester United manager following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on the 27th October 2024. The writing was on the wall sometime beforehand as well, with the Dutchman saving his job by winning the FA Cup final in May 2024, but never improving results after.

Woeful defeats to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Brighton at the start of the 2024/25 season gave the INEOS hierarchy no choice but to sack him, with a club of their stature expected to compete for the greatest honours in the world. After an initial period of success at Old Trafford, it has been a downward spiral for him.

We have decided to sum up the key moments that led to the Dutchman's sacking chronologically, including FA Cup final defeat, finishing bottom of their Champions League group, and falling out with one of the greatest players of all time – Cristiano Ronaldo. It's unlikely he will be remembered fondly on the red side of Manchester.

Key Moments That Led To Ten Hag's Sacking Date Moment 22nd November 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is terminated after falling out with Ten Hag 3rd June 2023 Man United lose 2-1 to Man City in FA Cup final 9th December 2023 Man United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth 12th December 2023 Man United finished bottom of their Champions League group 21st April 2024 Ten Hag avoids upset as Man United beat Coventry on penalties 6th May 2024 Crystal Palace beat Man United 4-0 1st September 2024 Arne Slot guides Liverpool to a 3-0 demolition job at Old Trafford 29th September 2024 Bruno Fernandes was sent off as Tottenham humiliated Red Devils 3-0 27th October 2024 Man United lose 2-1 to West Ham

1 Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract is Terminated

Ten Hag's fallout with Ronaldo put the writing on the wall (22nd November 2022)

On the 22nd November, Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract with Man United. "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change," the legendary striker said.

The mutual agreement came after he fell out with Ten Hag during his opening months at the club. "The coach didn't have respect for me. So this is why the relationship, it's in that way," Ronaldo said, with the striker also suggesting that Ten Hag said Man United shouldn't be expected to fight for the most important honours. With Ronaldo consistently on the bench and sulking, it highlighted that the former Ajax manager struggled to deal with the biggest characters, ultimately leading to his downfall.

2 Man United 1-2 Man City

They lost to their bitter rivals in the FA Cup final (3rd June 2023)

While Ten Hag's first season at Man United was a success – they won the Carabao Cup against Newcastle – it ended in disappointment, losing 2-1 to bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The worst thing about it was the manner of it, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring in just 13 seconds.

The German then restored City's lead in the second half after Man United pulled level through Bruno Fernandes' penalty. Pressure was not on Ten Hag at this point, but losing to the club's biggest rivals never does anyone any favours. It showed they still had a long way to go to be able to compete at the top of the tree.

3 Man United 0-3 Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke excelled during a dismal afternoon at Old Trafford (9th December 2023)

The Theatre of Dreams is meant to be Man United's fortress. Supported by over 70,000 home fans, there is an expectation that they win nearly every match there — but consistent defeats at Old Trafford symbolised Ten Hag's struggles in the dugout at the start of his second season.

In December 2023, Bournemouth took advantage of the Red Devils' struggles, with Dominic Solanke excelling. After such a dominant defeat, a chorus of boos could be heard around the ground, displaying the dissatisfaction of the home crowd, with Ten Hag shown to be standing on the sidelines, staring outwardly onto the pitch, pondering to himself how those performances kept on occurring. Pressure was mounting at this point, and it got worse a handful of days later.

4 Man United Finish Bottom of Their Champions League Group

They didn't even reach the Europa League (12th December 2023)

Three days after embarrassment at Old Trafford, Man United's story got worse. They crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage after they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich. A single strike from Kingsley Coman in the second half sealed the deal and condemned the Red Devils to a last-placed finish for Ten Hag’s side.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Man United are always expected to reach the latter stages of European competitions. However, after winning just one match and failing to beat Copenhagen or Galatasaray away from home, they were eliminated. It only worsened Ten Hag's struggles at the club, but he managed to cling on for longer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United became the first Premier League side to finish bottom of a Champions League group twice, after having done the same in 2005/06.

5 Man United 3-3 Coventry (4-2 on Penalties)

Ten Hag reached another FA Cup final, but their blushes were spared (21st April 2024)

Reaching an FA Cup final – especially in back-to-back years – is meant to be an achievement. Most clubs would treat it like a celebration, but the only emotion that occurred with Man United was anger coupled with confusion. Facing Championship side Coventry, they were firm favourites to win — and that increased when they went 3-0 up after 58 minutes.

However, Coventry then scored three times in the final 20 minutes – including one in the fifth minute of stoppage time – as they proved that Man United never look comfortable, no matter the competition. In extra time, Coventry's Victor Torp looked to have sealed one of the all-time great FA Cup comebacks only for VAR to rule it out for offside before the Red Devils won on penalties. It showed, once again, that Man United never do it easily.

6 Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United

Embarrassment at Selhurst Park as Michael Olise shone (6th May 2024)

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Man United were in a race for European qualification. Not for the Champions League, but for the two minor UEFA competitions. Travelling away to Crystal Palace on a May Monday night, they needed a strong performance, but they buckled under Michael Olise's magic.

Early on, Olise picked up the ball just inside his own half and beat both Christian Eriksen and a reckless Casemiro with ease before slotting past Andre Onana under no pressure inside the penalty area. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell added to the scoreline before Olise struck past Onana again late on. It was one of the most humiliating performances in the club's recent history, and he would have been sacked if it wasn't for their FA Cup triumph in the weeks that followed.

7 Man United 0-3 Liverpool

Slot guided Man United's biggest rivals to a comfortable victory (1st September 2024)

Ten Hag was given one last life going into the 2024/25 season. He had already used his nine lives before being given another one during the summer through an unexpected – and now seen as disastrous – contract renewal. With pressure on Ten Hag high, he needed a strong performance against rivals Liverpool, but they buckled once again.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring via a header after Casemiro gave the ball away, and it was déjà vu when the Brazilian was pickpocketed by the Colombian star, who started the move and finished it with aplomb after a neat cut-back from Salah, who had also assisted his first. Salah then got his own name on the scoresheet late on, with Ten Hag quickly running out of time.

8 Man United 0-3 Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes was sent off as the Red Devils collapsed (29th September 2024)

Just weeks after losing 3-0 at home to Liverpool, Man United repeated the scoreline against Tottenham. If their performance against the Reds was disastrous, their showing against Ange Postecoglou's Spurs was the lowest of the lows. From start to finish, they were humiliated.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring early on due to Micky van de Ven's stunning assist. After a dominant first half, Spurs were then seemingly gifted the win when Fernandes was sent off for a reckless lunge on James Maddison, although it was overturned in the following days. Dejan Kulusevski and Solanke extended Spurs' lead in the second half, with the Red Devils never at the races.

9 West Ham 2-1 Man United

It was Ten Hag's final match in charge (28th October 2024)

Finally, Man United's 2-1 defeat away to West Ham proved to be the last straw for the INEOS hierarchy. While in other matches they were humiliated from start to finish, Man United had a sense of dominance and control during the first half at the London Stadium.

However, it quickly unravelled when Crysencio Summerville made the breakthrough with 18 minutes left of normal time. Casemiro equalised for the visitors, but Jarrod Bowen sealed all three points from the spot after they were controversially given a penalty for Matthijs de Ligt's contact with Danny Ings in the box. It proved to be the final nail – of many – in the coffin.