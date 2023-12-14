Highlights Erik ten Hag may regret taking the captaincy off Maguire, as he has enjoyed an upturn in performances this campaign.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has enjoyed an upturn in performances this season, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why Erik ten Hag may regret taking the captaincy off the 30-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ten Hag will be pleased with his turnaround of his former captain after both Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane have failed to keep fit this season, which has, in turn, left the door ajar for Maguire to prove his worth in Greater Manchester.

Maguire's hopes of sealing a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad in the summer have been boosted tenfold given he has been given regular minutes of late, especially after the Three Lions chief claimed that he cannot 'guarantee' call-ups amid Maguire's previous conundrum.

Maguire's turnaround at Man Utd

Eyebrows were raised when United signed Maguire from Leicester City for an eye-catching £80 million in the summer of 2019. The early stages of his Old Trafford career were relatively positive, totting up 38 Premier League appearances and 55 in all competitions.

Maguire’s fortunes were quick to flip on their head following a string of substandard performances, and he sharply fell down the pecking order upon the arrivals of Martínez and Varane. Though, in what has been a campaign to forget for the Red Devils, Maguire has been among the very few players to have stepped up to the plate. Having played 17 fixtures across all competitions, the former Hull City star has become a mainstay in 2023/24.

On the back of his impressive redemption arc, as Jones told GIVEMESPORT in October, Maguire won the Premier League Player of the Month gong last month, further highlighting what a reliable figure he has become in the beating heart of the Red Devils' back line.

Harry Maguire's 23/24 Premier League Statistics vs Man Utd squad (as of 13/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Rating 6.82 4th Assists 1 =2nd Aerial duels won 3.3 1st Long balls per game 4.6 =1st Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Clearances per game 3.5 2nd Blocks per game 1.2 1st All statistics per WhoScored

Things went from bad to worse for the £189,904-a-week earner over the summer as he was stripped of his captaincy duties by the Dutch tactician, with Bruno Fernandes taking over. There was also a point over the summer when Maguire looked to be en route to the London Stadium to join West Ham United for a fee of £30 million, though it failed to come to fruition.

Ten Hag and his entourage, amid their season of lows, will be counting their lucky stars that the deal fell through, given his importance to their season thus far. The central defender was taken off during their must-win match against Bayern Munich via injury, which largely dampened their chances of European progression.

Dean Jones on Harry Maguire

When asked whether Ten Hag made a mistake by taking the captain's armband off Maguire in the summer, Jones suggested that his ‘strong mindset’ and ‘unbreakable personality’ do make him captain material, admitting that it was possibly a mistake.

He did concede, however, that at the time that Ten Hag made his informed decision, Maguire’s time at Old Trafford seemed to be over, with him being gradually phased out of proceedings. The transfer insider insisted the situation is a ‘double-edged sword’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Look, I think Maguire’s strong mindset and his unbreakable personality shows that he really is captain material. So maybe it was a mistake to take the armband off him. But at that moment when it happened, maybe not necessarily because, at the time, there weren't really plans for him to be in the team when he was being phased out. So yeah, it's a double-edged sword, really.”

Man Utd endure record-breaking Champions League campaign

Having finished their 2023/24 Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich, it piled more misery on a disastrous European venture. Given that Copenhagen also managed to beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the other Group A fixture, it also meant that any hope of securing Europa League football was snatched away from the Red Devils.

Ten Hag and his players worked tirelessly to regain their status as a Champions League side in 2022/23 and finished third in the Premier League, but with one win from six outings, it was a campaign to file under 'ones to forget'. So much so that they became the first-ever side from the English top flight to concede 15 goals in a Champions League group stage.

By virtue of crashing out of Europe, Ten Hag has time to reset and recuperate to ensure their Premier League campaign doesn't end in the same manner. Up next for the 13-time Premier League champions is an away meeting with their arch-rivals Liverpool, who currently sit at the top of the table.